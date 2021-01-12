Manish Sisodia Lauds AAP Govt's Reforms With Aim To Develop Strong Mindset Among Students

On Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while speaking at the Delhi Education Conference organised by the government said that in the last five years the AAP government has been successful in creating an excellent infrastructure for schools in the state.

READ | Bird Flu: Delhi Govt Bans Sale Of Processed, Packaged Chicken Brought From Outside City

The Deputy CM added that the goal is to develop a strong mindset amongst students, so that they become passionate and confident citizens with a commitment to drive change in the country.

"In the last five years, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we have achieved a lot of success in creating an excellent infrastructure of schools, teachers training, and an improved children's result. But the real success will be when every child leaves the school with a passion to do something for their country and commit to driving a change. They should be conscientious human beings entering the workforce," he said.

Sisodia also stated that the ultimate goal is to transform the society and to have citizens who are truly committed patriots with an entrepreneurial mindset who will contribute to the country.

READ | Plea To Declare All Child Marriages In Delhi As Void: HC Seeks AAP Govt Stand

Delhi Govt's Education Initiative

The seven-day conference started at SKV, Nehru Enclave, Kalkaji. According to an official release, an independent study report on Delhi's education reforms in the last five years was also released by the Boston Consulting Group. The report detailed the major reforms undertaken by the Delhi government, titled 'School Education Reforms in Delhi 2015-2020'.

As per the report, more than 95 per cent parents and teachers believed that Delhi government schools' quality of education has improved. The release also highlighted that the Education Department was able to bridge the gap between local communities and schools by engaging all stakeholders. This led to an increase in parent engagement by reinforcing their faith in the public education system.

READ | Justice Siddharth Mridul To Head Delhi HC Legal Service Committee

READ | Delhi: Man Held For Rape, Criminal Intimidation

The report also pointed out Delhi government's key initiatives such as 'Chunauti' and 'Mission Buniyaad' that empowered students on grassroot level by involving teachers and parents alike, strengthening the SMCs, increased parent engagement, teacher professional development.

There was a substantial increase in the budget for education from Rs 7,500 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 15,100 crore in 2019-20. The release also hailed the introduction of happiness and entrepreneurship curriculums - which enhanced students' critical thinking, encouraged mindfulness and emotional learning and focused on developing an entrepreneurial mindset among them.

The conference will see 22 education experts from India and seven other countries which will include the US, Finland, England, Germany, Singapore, Netherlands and Canada who will discuss public education systems around the world. The conference will conclude on January 17.

(With ANI Inputs)