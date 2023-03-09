Delhi Excise Scam: As Court Sends Manish Sisodia To ED Custody, AAP Targets BJP

Quick links:
Several BJP leaders, including Delhi MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma, and party workers on Friday held a protest here against the AAP government's now-scrapped liquor policy.
They raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded his resignation.
The ruling AAP and the opposition BJP in Delhi upped the ante in their war of words on Friday, drawing inspiration from Bollywood and Indian epics to settle political scores on social media.
The heated yet amusing slugfest between them raged through the day over AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both currently in Tihar jail in alleged corruption and money laundering cases, respectively.
On Friday morning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said some people are considering themselves to be God and have put behind bars those who are serving the country and children. He said the demon king Hiranyakashyap too had wrongly believed himself to be the God and tried to stop Prahlad from worshipping Him.
"But they could not stop Prahlad then and they won't be able to stop him now," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi, apparently referring to Sisodia as Prahlad.
Later in the day, the Delhi BJP retweeted a poster of Jain and Sisodia mimicking Govinda and Sanjay Dutt from the 2001 film Jodi No. 1. The poster, first shared by BJP leader Parvesh Verma, read, "Produced by Arvind Kejriwal, in Tihar theatres now".
Along with the poster, Verma tweeted in Hindi that it's just the beginning, the "real mastermind" Kejriwal is still to go to jail.
A city court on Friday sent former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the excise policy, to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 17.
Special judge M K Nagpal allowed the anti-money laundering probe agency to interrogate the senior AAP leader in custody. The ED had sought Sisodia's custody for 10 days.
Earlier the court heard arguments of the ED and Sisodia's lawyers on the AAP leader's custody.
There was heavy security presence within and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts.
As the court sends Manish Sisodia to Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) custody till March 17 in excise policy case, Republic accesses the remand copy.
"The main motive of BJP is to stop AAP from working for the people of the National Capital. All BJP leaders are spared only opposition is targeted," said Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh.
After a Delhi Court sent Manish Sisodia to ED's custody, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said, "The BJP which is drowned in corruption is just trying to divert attention from Adani."
"If you have the courage PM Modi, come and tell us what did you find at Manish Sisodia's house?" he asked.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday send AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to ED remand till March 17 in a Delhi excise policy case.
Hearing on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case relating to excise police was adjourned to March 21 by Delhi Court.
Delhi Court reserves order on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea seeking 10 days custodial interrogation of Manish Sisodia.
The Congress on Friday accused AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of "promoting" corruption in Delhi and Punjab, and said it is very unfortunate that a party born out of an anti-graft movement is busy defending its leaders who are in jail for alleged corruption.
Congress leader Alka Lamba also said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been "misused" so much that even when there may be legitimate grounds for their actions, suspicions and fears are natural.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court, "Manish Sisodia's statement differs from others on the part of increasing profit margins. He says profit margins to wholesale sellers were doubled based on previous calculations. While no such discussion took place in GoM."
The lawyer representing Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in court termed the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) "draconian" and said the AAP leader was arrested only to be kept in jail.
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's lawyer told the court that ED has not found a single penny related to my client and the case is entirely based on hearsay.
" It is clearly visible that it is being done with bad intentions. Tried to take advantage of strict laws like PMLA, so that the accused could not get bail," Krishnan said.
Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia questions the timing of ED arrest. His counsel told the court that the AAP leader was 'never summoned by ED even once.'
"My bail application was pending here (Rouse Avenue court). They questioned me and just a day before the hearing, they arrested me. This act must concern the court," his counsel said.
Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Manish Sisodia, opposed Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking AAP leader's 10-day custody.
"When a policy is made by a government it goes through several layers, it does through the department of law, finance and then goes to L-G. The LG is the central government in Delhi. T L-G has applied his mind and sends back three queries," he said.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia destroyed 14 phones in a year and has been evasive, Enforcement Directorate tells Delhi Court while demanding his custody.
During the hearing, ED Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain told Rouse Avenue there was a conspiracy behind framing the excise policy and recommendations by the expert committee were not accepted.
"Calling of public opinion was just an eyewash and wasn't to be executed ever. All this was done to benefit certain entities from the South Group...The margin of profit was kept at 12 percent for wholesale which was completely against this policy," ED said, adding that the profit margin was never discussed in the Group of Ministers (GOM) meeting.
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has been brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in the Delhi excise policy case.
Delhi BJP protests against the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi over alleged scams.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday compared Manish Sisodia to Prahlad saying that "Prahlad, who served the country and children, was put in jail".
"Hiranyakashyap had considered himself as God. He made many efforts to stop Prahlad from the path of God, and committed atrocities Even today some people consider themselves as God. Prahlad, who served the country and children, was put in jail But they could not stop Prahlad then, nor will they be able to stop him now," Kejriwal tweeted.
According to sources, Enforcement Directorate (ED) will produce jailed Delhi Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court at around 2 pm today. Notably, earlier the central agency sought 10 days remand of the AAP leader in connection with the Delhi liquor case, sources claimed. Following this, the court asked the agency to produce Sisodia at around 2 pm and said they will consider the ED's plea of 10 days of remand after Sisodia is produced before the court, sources said.
Delhi BJP took a jibe at the jailed AAP leaders and former Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain by sharing a poster on its official Twitter account. In the poster shared, the saffron party has morphed the pictures of Sisodia and Jain with the captions “Liquor Scamster" and "Hawala Scamster" over both the AAP leaders respectively.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, AAP's newly sworn Minister Atishi said that after the return of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from jail, both former Ministers will again take care of the Education and Health Ministry respectively. She alleged that the Center government has lodged both Sisodia and Jain in jail in false cases.
Former Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia is scheduled to be produced before a Delhi court today in connection with his bail application in the liquor case. However, his fresh arrest by the ED has apparently shattered the chances of him getting bail in the matter.
Hitting back at K Kavitha's allegations of harassment by the BJP for raising their voices, BJP National Vice President DK Aruna asserted that if the party was trying to harass her, she would have been behind bars.
“K Kavitha is diverting the issue by saying that ED summoned her. She is going to stage a protest in Delhi. If BJP was trying to harass her, she would have been behind bars. BJP doesn’t target any party or person. As she knew that the investigation agencies are going to summon her, she planned a protest in Delhi to sidetrack the issue," BJP's DK Aruna said.
In a political development necessitated by Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were sworn in as Ministers in the Delhi cabinet on Thursday.
While Atishi was allotted Education, PWD, Power and Tourism portfolios; Saurabh Bharadwaj received Health, Water and Industries and Urban Development.
After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP's Sanjay Singh said, "There is no evidence against Manish Sisodia. Modi's aim is to defame Kejriwal-led AAP. Those who scam millions of crores roam around with Adani. The bigger the corrupt person, the bigger the office bearer in BJP."
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, who has been called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor scam on March 11, assured of cooperating fully with the agency and said she will answer all the questions, adding that “if things go out of hand, then the courts shall be approached”.
While talking to reporters, K Kavitha said, “I am ready to give all answers. The truth shall remain the truth. I am not related to this liquor policy. A lot of businessmen from Hyderabad have come here and invested. So they want that somehow my name is dragged into it.”
K Kavitha, leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, reiterated that the Enforcement Directorate summons to her was intended at political victimisation.
In an exclusive interview with Republic, K Kavitha said she will answer questions the ED asks her while adding, "There are ED, I-T and CBI excesses today on behalf of the political party in power. My point is, do not use that as an extension of your party. Today I'm being targeted tomorrow common people will be targeted." READ THE FULL STORY HERE
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia is lodged at the Tihar Jail, while K Kavitha, leader of the Telangana-based Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, is scheduled to be questioned in the Delhi liquor policy case on March 11. The developments have raised a political storm with both Aam Aadmi Party and BRS claiming political vendetta on behalf of the Centre in sending enforcement agencies behind their leaders. The Centre, however, maintains that probe agencies are no longer 'caged parrots' as they were during the Congress regime. Amid the political storm, there is a new group name floating around -- the 'South Group'.
According to the Enforcement Directorate, the so-called South Group comprises the promoter of a major pharmaceutical company, a member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh and a major leader from Telangana.