Manish Sisodia LIVE News: CBI Raids Delhi Dy CM; AAP Presser At 11 Am Amid BJP Attack

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Welcoming the CBI action against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP-turned-Congress leader Alka Lamba remarked, "If your policy was good, why did you withdraw it? You would level allegations against Sheila Dikshit, so why did you implement her 15-year-old policy? If you are honest, the ED has imprisoned your health minister Satyendar Jain for two months now. Why did AAP and its workers not hit the streets? Because they know that corruption has taken place."
कट्टर बेईमान आदमी पार्टी #AAP के दो नेता इस समय जेल में हैं, तीसरे के घर CBI पहुँच चुकी है - आगे? pic.twitter.com/eVRr9OFAWn— Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) August 19, 2022
Taking to Twitter, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal attributed the CBI's raid on Manish Sisodia as an attempt to destabilise the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.
Sisodia raided by CBI— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 19, 2022
CBI , ED - the long arms of Government
Now that Kejriwal is on the rise
Time for BJP to destabilise
So target Satyendra Jain
Now Sidodia
Weighing in on the CBI raids at Manish Sisodia's residence, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya predicted that the Delhi Deputy CM will go to jail as well. He observed, "Delhi government's new excise policy was arbitrary, caused huge loss to the exchequer. If the policy was fine, why was it reversed immediately after inquiry was ordered? Arvind Kejriwal had given honesty certificate to Satyendra Jain also. He still remains in jail. Sisodia too will go."
Speaking to the media on the CBI raids, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "We welcome CBI and other agencies that PM Modi has including ED, Income tax. This is not the first case of the raid on AAP leaders, but the question is what do these agencies recover? They should tell people if anything was ever recovered anywhere."
As per sources, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been named as an accused in the Excise Policy case along with 4 other persons including the former Excise Commissioner.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will address a press conference at 11 am in connection with the raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence. Earlier, Singh wrote on Twitter, "Dictatorship and politics of revenge do not have a long life. The entire country is witnessing how Manish Sisodia who made India proud via his education model in Delhi is being intimidated by CBI. History shows that dishonest people can trouble honest people but can't do anything".
Launching an attack on AAP after the raids on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Union Minister Anurag Thakur remarked, "The excise policy was taken back when the case was handed over to the CBI. Why was the excise policy withdrawn if there was no corruption"? Dismissing the charge that this was an attempt to stop the work done by the AAP government in the field of education, Thakur asserted that the party's real face of corruption has come to the forth.
#WATCH | No matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. This is not the first case of corruption by AAP. There has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi: Union Min Anurag Thakur on CBI raids at Dy CM's residence pic.twitter.com/gFdlj1OblC— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022
In August, the LG suspended key officials over the irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy earlier this month. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the suspended officials, namely IAS officer and former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service officer, ex-Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, 3 Adhoc DANICS officers and 4 other officials of the Excise Department. This action was taken due to their serious lapses in finalizing the tender and extending post-tender benefits to select vendors.
AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal cried foul over the raids at Manish Sisodia's residence. Taking to Twitter, he commented, "CBI is welcome. We will fully cooperate. Earlier too, raids and investigations have taken place. Nothing came out of it. This time too, nothing will come out of it".
In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.
Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.
Taking to response, Manish Sisodia stated, "I welcome CBI. I will fully cooperate with the probe so that the truth can come out. Until now, nothing has come up against me in this case. And nothing will come out now as well. My work for ensuring good education in the country can't be stopped."
He added, "These people are troubled by the excellent work of education and health of Delhi. That is why the Health Minister (Satyendar Jain) and Education Minister of Delhi have been caught so that the good work of education health can be stopped. There are false allegations against both of us. The truth will come out in court".
In a massive development on August 19, the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the excise policy of 2021-22. As per sources, raids are underway at nearly 20 locations across the national capital. Sisodia is in charge of the Excise Department. Sources revealed that the CBI took this action after registering an FIR. Confirming the raids on Twitter, Sisodia affirmed that he will cooperate with the investigation and the truth will come to the fore very soon.