Delhi: 'All Agencies Working On Flood Plan, Execution Process Underway', Assures Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that all agencies in Delhi - PWD, DJB, Delhi Municipal Corporation, and Flood Department - are working on flood plan, which is in the process of executing it. This statement from the Deputy Chief Minister comes after hours after a house collapsed in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO and a body was found near the Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital,

While talking to ANI, Sisodia said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is personally monitoring the situation.

"All agencies including the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Municipal Corporation and Flood Department are working on a flood plan. They all are in the process of executing. Some part of our management was busy with COVID-19, but we are doing the needful. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is monitoring the situation personally," he said.

The deputy chief minister said that the death due to waterlogging is sad and there is no excuse for the incident.

Earlier in the day, a house collapsed in the slum area of Delhi's Anna Nagar near ITO on Sunday following heavy rainfall. The slums were located behind the under-construction WHO headquarters, next to a sewage drain. A video of the same went viral on social media where a house is seen collapsing in the overflowing drain. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A small NDRF team was sent to Anna Nagar near ITO to take stock of the situation.

"The flow of water in the nullah was intense, running water entered a pit which was dug to construct a parking facility, causing severe erosion which led to the collapse of nearby houses. My house vanished as if it never existed," Pushpa, a resident of a slum in Delhi's Anna Nagar told ANI.

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR

The national capital and adjoining areas, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department, received heavy rainfall during the early hours of Sunday. Besides issues with the civic amenities, in another incident, a man was found dead at the Minto Bridge area. Identified as Kundan Singh, aged 60, allegedly drowned and died in the waterlogged area following heavy rainfall this morning.

Earlier in the day, a bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge, following which fire department personnel arrived at the site to rescue people on-board. Singh's body was found floating in front of the bus.

