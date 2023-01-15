Manish Sisodia Says CBI Trying To Falsely Implicate Him In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at his office, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday issued an official statement and said the whole exercise by the investigation agency was an act of malice. The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister further accused the CBI of trying to destroy the "confidential files" stored in his computer and implanting edited files to falsely name him in the liquor policy case.

"The CBI is trying to maliciously frame me in the Delhi liquor policy case. They even seized my computer without providing Hash Value," Sisodia said.

Alleging that investigating agency officials entered his office without his permission, the AAP leader said, "My office was closed when some CBI official telephonically informed my personal secretary to come to the office and open the same. When my secretary reached the office, the CBI team was already present inside the office. The CBI officials then asked him to open the office and to take them to the conference room."

Sisodia's statement comes after the CBI conducted searches at the Deputy CM's office in Delhi in connection alleged irregularities in excise policy. However, the central agency maintained that it visited the premises of the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister to collect documents and no "raid or search" was conducted.

Sisodia accuses CBI of making frivolous case against him

"The CPU from the conference room of my office was seized without following the due procedure laid down. From the perusal of the said notice, it was perceived that the notice given to my Secretary was hand-written," the statement added.

"I have clear apprehension that CBI has seized the CPU to destroy the confidential files/documents stored therein and will implant/edit files in the CPU and use the same to falsely implicate me as my name is not on the CBI chargesheet as an accused with respect to the aforementioned case," the statement read.

Further accusing CBI of implanting and editing the record of his computer, Sisodia said, "It appears that there is a scope for implanting, deleting and editing the record in the seized CPU by the team of CBI for making a frivolous case against me. In the absence of recording hash value during the seizure, the CBI can change the record in the seized CPU as per its convenience to maliciously frame me."