Manish Sisodia Sent To 5-day CBI Custody Till March 4 In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Rouse Avenue Court has sent Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to CBI remand for five days till March 4, a day after he was arrested in the Excise Policy scam case.

Before special judge MK Nagpal, Sisodia's counsel claimed that there was no evidence against him and opposed the central agency's petition for his remand.

The counsel, appearing for CBI, submitted that the Aam Aadmi Party leader's remand was needed for effective interrogation in the case.

Sisodia's lawyer, while opposing CBI's plea for custody, submitted that the CBI says he changed his cell phones, but that is not a crime.

Sisodia's counsel Dayan Krishnan said, "Look at the arrest memo, CBI says he is being evasive. The search happened in the office of Sisodia, asking for phones. On 7.09.2022, the notice for phones came to me. On 19.09.2022, I gave them. On the last notice, I was finalising the budget, once done, I appeared, how am I evasive?"

He added, "Just my client not cooperating can’t be a grounds for arrest...Just because the accused cannot confess doesn’t mean he is not cooperating. Arrest not in accordance with the law."

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur making submissions on behalf of Sisodia said that the Excise Policy was implemented after taking suggestions even from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and that since it required consultations, there was no chance of conspiracy.

"There were suggestions given by L-G. Those were incorporated into the policy before it came into force. It required discussions and deliberations. When there are discussions and deliberations, there is no room for conspiracy," he said.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy for 2021-22.