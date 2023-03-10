Manish Sisodia Sent To ED Remand Till March 17 In Delhi Excise Policy Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday sent Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 17 in a money laundering case in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. ED in its application before the court had sought 10-day custody of the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister in the excise policy case.

During the hearing, ED Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain told the court there was a conspiracy behind framing the excise policy and suggestions by the expert committee were not accepted.

"Calling of public opinion was just an eyewash and wasn't to be executed ever. All this was done to benefit certain entities from the South Group...The margin of profit was kept at 12 percent for wholesale which was completely against this policy," Hossain said, adding that the profit margin was never discussed in the Group of Ministers (GOM) meeting.

The central agency told the court that the alleged conspiracy was coordinated by "Vijay Nair, along with others and the Excise policy was brought out for extraordinary profit margin for wholesalers."

ED claimed accused Butchibabu Gorantla (former auditor of K Kavitha) disclosed that there was a "political understanding between Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha who also met Vijay Nair".

Referring to the meeting between Restaurant Association and Sisodia, ED claimed that relaxations were afforded to the restaurants in the Excise Policy and the legal age of drinking was reduced among other things.

Hossian also accused Sisodia of destroying digital evidence. "Manish Sisodia destroyed 14 phones within a year, bought SIM cards and phones in name of other people," the ED said.

Further, the ED's counsel alleged Sisodia was evasive in his replies and demanded his custody to identify the modus operandi and to confront other persons who have been summoned.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Manish Sisodia, opposed ED's plea seeking Sisodia's 10-day custody. "When a policy is made by a government it goes through several layers, it does through the department of law, finance and then goes to L-G. The LG is the central government in Delhi. The L-G has applied his mind and sends back three queries," he said while terming the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) "draconian".

Krishnan added, "Today we were to argue for bail. I was never summoned by ED even once. My bail application was pending here (Rouse Avenue court). They questioned me and just a day before the hearing, they arrested me. This act must concern the court."

Sisodia's lawyer said that the timing of the arrest is malicious and it is being done to keep a person in continuous custody. He stated that ED has not found a single penny related to my client and the case is entirely based on hearsay.

"It is clearly visible that it is being done with bad intentions. Tried to take advantage of strict laws like PMLA, so that the accused could not get bail," Krishnan said.

The agency arrested Sisodia under the PMLA following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail on Thursday. He was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26. He was in CBI custody till March 6 after this, he was sent to judicial custody.