Manish Sisodia Sent To Judicial Custody Till March 20; Here's What Happens Next

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent former Delhi Dy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the now-scrapped Excise Policy case.

The former Deputy Chief Minister was produced before special judge MK Nagpal on the expiry of his seven-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand.

He was arrested last week in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the 2021-2022 Liquor Policy, which has since been scrapped.

What is the difference between CBI custody and judicial custody?

CBI custody means the accused is in the physical custody of the probing agency investigating the concerned matter. Judicial custody means that the accused is lodged in prison and is under the custody of a magistrate.

Manish Sisodia in judicial custody: What happens next?

On Saturday, the Delhi Court said that it would hear the bail plea of Manish Sisodia on March 10. The court has also issued a notice to CBI on the AAP leader's bail plea.

The bail petition had stated that keeping Sisodia in custody would serve no fruitful purpose as all the recoveries in the case have already been made. It also stated that the AAP leader was cooperating with the probe and would be available whenever summoned by the CBI. The plea also added that other accused persons arrested in the excise policy case have already been granted bail.

During Monday's hearing, CBI's counsel said, "At this stage, we are not seeking further CBI remand but in the next 15 days we might seek it."