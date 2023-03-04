Manish Sisodia Still Not Cooperating, Says CBI As Ex-Delhi Dy CM Gets More Days In Jail

Manish Sisodia is not cooperating with the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation told the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, sources claimed. Sisodia, formerly the deputy chief minister of Delhi is in CBI custody since Feb 27 and will stay in custody till March 6. The court will hear his bail plea on March 10. Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia has maintained that no fruitful purpose will be served by keeping him in custody as all recoveries have already been made. The court granted CBI custody of Manish Sisodia to let the agency get 'genuine and legitimate' answers.

Why was Manish Sisodia arrested?

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI over corruption allegations in the framing of the now-withdrawn Delhi liquor policy case. He was arrested after CBI said the ex-Delhi deputy CM's answers to questions were not satisfactory after interrogating him for around eight years. Sisodia has been charged under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 477 (account falsification), and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

How AAP reacted to Sisodia's custody extension

Saurabh Bharadwaj, the AAP leader to get a ministerial post following Manish Sisodia's resignation, said, "CBI has nothing to do with evidence and truth. They are only listening to what the central government is saying. This whole procedure is meant to trouble Manish Sisodia."

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal attacked BJP-led Centre and said that the saffron party is scared of AAP. He also defended his former deputy, claiming the investigating agencies have nothing against Sisodia.