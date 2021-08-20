Manish Sisodia's Claims Misleading, Centre Not Against Oxygen-related Death Probe: Sources

Describing Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's claim as 'misleading', sources on Friday asserted that neither the Lieutenant Governor nor the Government of India had ever said that deaths due to oxygen shortage should not be probed. Speaking to the media, Manish Sisodia earlier in the day had said that the Centre 'deliberately' wanted states to say that there were no deaths due to oxygen shortage. He had also dragged the name of L-G Anil Baijal, saying that it was he, who rejected the state government's proposal to form a panel to investigate the deaths due to oxygen shortage in the national capital.

Centre refutes Delhi DyCM's claims

In a statement, the government sources said, "What has been said earlier on 6.7.2021 and repeated again on 19.8.2021 is that a high-level committee constituted as per the direction of the Supreme Court, where apart from senior and reputed Doctors, the ACS (Health), GNCTD is also a member, is already looking into the matter."

The sources added, "It has submitted its interim report and is working on the final report. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor as well as the Government of India have reiterated that the said committee should be allowed to do its work. Setting up another committee for the same purpose will only create confusion." This comes in reply to Manish Sisodia's claim that the AAP government in Delhi had resubmitted a file for the constitution of a panel to probe deaths due to oxygen shortage.

"That means the Centre deliberately wants us to give in writing that no death occurred due to the shortage of oxygen in the entire country. It will be a big lie. It will be a cruel joke with the families who have lost their loved ones," the deputy CM added.

It is pertinent to mention here that in June, the Delhi government had formed a four-member panel to probe into deaths due to the shortage of oxygen amid the second wave. The committee, however, was rejected by Lieutenant Governor. However, last week the government again wrote to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), challenging Anil Bijlani's decision, saying that without a proper investigation it would be difficult to ascertain if any casualties took place due to oxygen shortage.