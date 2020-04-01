'This Is Criminal': Congress' Manish Tewari Hits Out At Centre Over Medical Aid To Serbia

Congress Spokesperson and MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India supplying medical protective equipment to Serbia while the country's workers are struggling for the same. He even called the act 'Criminal'

'What is this happening Mr Prime Minister?'

Taking to Twitter, the Anandpur Sahib MP wrote, "What is this happening Mr Prime Minister Narendra Modi? While Frontline Indian Health workers are struggling for protective equipment we are supplying Serbia. Air India to fly out Germans and 90 tonnes of Protective Medical Equipment to Serbia."

What is this happening Mr Prime Minister @narendramodi ? While Frontline Indian Health workers are struggling for protective equipment we are supplying Serbia.@airindiain to fly out Germans & 90 Tonnes of Protective Medical Equipment to Serbia. Are we nuts ? This is CRIMINAL. https://t.co/JY4ixlnJkz — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the Ministry of External Affairs has identified suppliers from South Korea, Turkey and Vietnam to increase the availability of logistic items needed in the battle against coronavirus. The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday said that it is coordinating with the state governments for the supply of medical equipment and essential items needed for the protection against the disease.

Coronavirus outbreak in India

The Congress urged the government on Tuesday to increase coronavirus testing in the country and also issue a notification on deferment of EMI payment of loans during the lockdown period. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also urged the government to make arrangements for procurement and storage of Rabi crop that is about to be harvested in the next 15 days.

READ | Cong MP writes to Punjab CM to ensure survival of industry, trade in state amid lockdown

READ | Cong leaders to discuss COVID-19 lockdown implication at CWC meet on April 2

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,397. The Union Health Ministry has said that 35 people have died due to the virus. Globally, there have been over 8.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 42,300 people have died so far.

READ | UP Cong asks Yogi Adityanath to waive off 6 months' electricity bill of farmers & others

READ | Assam Cong leader urges PM to use Army vehicles to transport stranded people to their homes

(With ANI inputs)