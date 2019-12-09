'Foundation For Two-nation Theory Was Laid By Savarkar, Not Congress':Manish Tewari In LS

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday, December 9, opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (CAB) in Lok Sabha and said that the bill is "unconstitutional" and "against the basic rights of equality." According to him, the bill is against Article 14, Article 15, Article 21, Article 25 and Article 26 of the Constitution of India. He further stated that "The foundation for two-nation theory was laid in 1935 in Ahmedabad by Savarkar in a Hindu Mahasabha session, and not the Congress."

Owaisi tears CAB

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, in a dramatic protest, tore apart the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 arguing it to be anti-national, inside the Lok Sabha on Monday evening. He further claimed that the bill will lead to a new partition of the country. He said, "I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also; otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion." Earlier in the day, the Telangana MP equated the bill to the Nazi's Nuremberg Race Law, moreover, compared Amit Shah to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Read: WATCH: Amid CAB debate, Amit Shah's attack on Congress 'division' triggers almighty uproar

Read: Mamata Banerjee: Not a single citizen will be allowed to turn a refugee due to NRC & CAB

About Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

Read: ''We will have to differentiate between intruders and refugees'': Amit Shah on CAB

Read: 'Why not Myanmar, Sri Lanka?: Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek opposes CAB & attacks BJP

(WITH ANI INPUTS)