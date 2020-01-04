Manjinder Singh Sirsa: 'Sikhs Won't Tolerate Attacks On Their Members In Pakistan Anymore'

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday, January 4, condemned the attack on Sikhs in Pakistan. Taking to microblogging site Sirsa said the Sikhs won't tolerate such attacks anymore and urged the Pakistan government to take strict action against the brutality. Manjinder Singh Sirsa is also reportedly going to submit a memorandum at Pakistan embassy on Saturday.

Sikhs won't tolerate attack on their members in Pakistan anymore. We request Pakistani Government to take strict action against this brutality. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @ImranKhanPTI @Paknewdelhi pic.twitter.com/h2pe77w4cN — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 4, 2020

The attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan has triggered protests among Sikhs in India. While several Sikh groups were to protest outside Pakistan High Commissioner in New Delhi on Saturday to condemn the attack, Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue with his counterpart in Islamabad Imran Khan since Sikh minorities in the country were feeling extremely unsafe and insecure.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Saturday, raised concern over the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province saying that felony against the Sikh minority is a very serious matter. Daljit Singh Cheema requested Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to examine what kind of image this incident portrays about the country, where minorities and their religious shrines are treated cruelly. Cheema expressed hope that strict action will the taken against the guilty so that such incidents do not repeat in Pakistan against religious minorities.

Shaming the attack, Cheema said: "Such is the condition of Sikh minorities in Pakistan. First, they (Pakistan) abduct a Sikh girl, forcefully convert her religion, marry her and the same family attacks the holiest shrine of the community. This is highly condemnable. Our cabinet minister is in touch with the Pakistan government. I hope that strict action is taken against the guilty so that no one dares to attack Nankana Sahib again."

Nankana Sahib attack

On Friday, a video surfaced of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Visuals show that the mob surrounding the Gurudwara and pelting stones at the Gurudwara which is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Sources report that the mob was led by Mohd. Imran Attari -the brother of Mohammed Hassan who was responsible for the forcible conversion of a Pakistani Sikh girl - Jagjit Kaur. No arrests have been made so far.

Sources report the protestors consisting of Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib had proclaimed that they will soon change the name from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa. Moreover, the mob allegedly claimed 'no Sikh will remain in Nankana'. Reports suggest that several Sikh devotees were stranded inside the Gurudwara which was attacked by the mob on Friday evening.

