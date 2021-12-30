In a key development, the Union Home Ministry has upgraded the security cover of BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa from the 'Y' category to the 'Z' category. This comes after Sirsa has joined the party earlier this month after announcing his withdrawal from Shiromani Akali Dal.

"His security has been upgraded two days ago and personal of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already taken over as per the upgraded security cover. The security cover gets upgraded after reviewing of threat perception," the official said.

Previously, Sirsa was granted 'Y' category security cover including security by Delhi Police in Delhi. Hereafter, he will receive the 'Z' category security cover in Delhi and Punjab.

In three shifts, Sirsa will have 18 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel on his duty which assigns six officers on duty, at any given point in time. Under the 'Y' category, a total of six CRPF personnel were deployed for his security.

Ministry of Home Affairs ordered 'Z' category security cover to Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, MLA from Guru Har Sahai in Punjab and Delhi. Notably, Sodhi has joined BJP earlier this month.

How do security categories function in India?

In accordance with the threat perception to a person, the category has been divided across six piers, namely SPG, Z+ (regarded as highest level), Z, Y+, Y and X. While SPG is an elite force whose details are provided to the Prime Minister of India. Z+ category is security detail of 55 personnel, including 10+ NSG (National Security Guard ) commandos and police officers. Z category details 22 personnel, including 4 to 6 NSG commandos and police/ CRPF/ ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel. Y+ category security comprises 11 personnel, including 2 to 4 commandos and police personnel. While the Y category has the security of 8 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel, the X category consists of 2 personnel and no NSG commando but armed police personnel.