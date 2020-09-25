Manjinder Sirsa Claims, 'NCB Will Soon Summon Karan Johar' Over 2019 Drug Party Video

In the latest development, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to his Twitter handle to make a massive claim that producer Karan Johar will be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau over the 2019's alleged drug party video.

Sirsa's tweet read, "Sources have been quoted saying that NCB will soon summon Karan Johar. He will be questioned about the 2019 drug party video." [sic]

सूत्रों के हवाले से ख़बर मिली है कि जल्द ही NCB करेगी @karanjohar को भी summon



करण जौहर से होगी 2019 वाली ड्रग पार्टी वीडियो के बारे में पूछताछ — #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 25, 2020

NCB has summoned Karan Johar's company's executive Kshitij Prasad In Drug Probe; his home is raided.



This is God’s way of balancing his malicious campaign of #UdtaPunjab.



Truth is out. He is the head of #UdtaBollywood https://t.co/QQx9Hqjy4a — #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 24, 2020

Sirsa also recently tweeted in Hindi as he shared a report on the Bollywood drug link, "I have a question with those stars in Bollywood who raise their voices for every issue in the country. They make noise with their placards all over the globe. Why are they silent after Bollywood's drug connection has been exposed? Why are they not calling out the wrong here?"

Sirsa hits out as big names emerge

Manjinder Singh Sirsa had reacted through a video message on Twitter after actor Deepika Padukone's name in the chats emerged in the drugs angle probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He claimed "the truth always wins" adding that this is just the beginning and everyone involved Bollywood's conspiracy to "discredit Punjab" will be exposed. He referred to the film 'Udta Punjab' and said that it was always 'Udta Bollywood'.

"Today, Deepika's name has emerged, tomorrow it will be Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor. Karan Johar. Shahid Kapoor, who was the lead character of the movie, was also present in that party. I would request NCB that when it is probing the drug racket, they should also investigate about the people who funded that movie and created a plot to defame Punjab. You all will see all these people going to Jail and I have been saying this for a while now," Manjinder Sirsa said.

