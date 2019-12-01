Manjinder Sirsa Condemns Pak Minister For Crediting Bajwa For Kartarpur

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa has condemned the Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad for claiming that Kartarpur Corridor was the idea of Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Sirsa said, "We were of the opinion that Pakistan PM agreed to open the corridor keeping the sentiments of Sikh community in mind. But the statement by Pakistan's minister that the corridor was opened with a malicious intension against India then its a grave backstabbing by Pakistan" adding that it is a shameful statement by the Pakistan Minister and Imran Khan should take action against him.