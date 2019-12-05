Manjinder Sirsa On 1984 Riots: Narasimha Rao Had Asked For The Army, Was Overruled By PMO

Manjinder S Sirsa of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's statement regarding the 1984 riots clarified that the Sikh massacre was an "orchestrated, sponsored & executed on orders of Gandhi family". He also attacked the then INC government for not taking the right steps that could have prevented the massacre.

The then Home Minister PV Narsimha Rao ensured full freedom to attackers & gave orders to the police machinery to extend silent support to hooligans pic.twitter.com/CK3raKaKjW — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 5, 2019

All decisions by the PMO

Sirsa said, "What Dr. Manmohan Singh said is true. Had the army been called in the morning, thousands of lives could have been saved. IK Gujral had avised Narasimha Rao to call in the army... Justice Mishra had said that had the army been deployed, it could have saved at least 2,000 lives. We also have evidence to show that the then Home Minister Narasimha Rao wanted to call the army, but the Prime Minister's Office overruled him. All orders were being passed by the PMO directly. The HM was sidelined. On the morning of November 1, Shanti Bhushan met Narasimha Rao and asked to call in the Army. Rao agreed and picked up the phone to call and convince the other side. However, the other person did not agree. So, Narasimha Rao became quiet and did not even come out of his house. In the afternoon, some prominent people who went to meet Rao said that he was confined, and he didn't even come out. He was totally sidelined."

On being asked about the reason for the overruling, he said, "After the riot, Rajiv Gandhi made a statement. He said, 'Jab bada ped gidta hai to dharti hilti hai (when a big tree shakes, it shakes the entire Earth).' Rajiv Gandhi wanted to show that his mother is a big tree and the Earth is bound to shake under her. To show that his mother is a big person, thousands of people had to lose their lives."

On Thursday, former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh said that if the Former PM PV Narasimha Rao had acted upon the advice of Inder Kumar Gujral, 1984 riots would not have happened. Speaking at an event organised to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister IK Gujral, Singh said that Gujral had warned Rao of the grave situation but he did not pay heed to it. This comes at the backdrop of the re-opening of the 1984 riots cases.

