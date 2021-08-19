Last Updated:

Manjinder Sirsa Speaks To Centre On Afghanistan Crisis; Six Indians To Be Evacuated Today

Manjinder Singh Sirsa had requested EAM S Jaishankar to bring back the Indian Sikhs who have been taking shelter at a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul.

Manjinder Sirsa

Amid the ongoing evacuation process in Afghanistan, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday thanked the Central Government for helping in the evacuations of Sikhs and Hindus stuck in the war-torn country. He took to Twitter and shared the details regarding the evacuation. 

DSGMC President speaks on evacuation in Afghanistan

Earlier in the day, the National spokesperson of the Akali Dal and the DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed about having a discussion with the officials of the Central Government regarding the safe evacuation of Hindus and Sikhs stuck in Afghanistan. According to his tweet, several Hindus and Sikhs are taking refuge at Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib in Afghanistan capital city, Kabul. Further, he added that their visas have been processed and the External Affairs Ministry is constantly in touch with the Sangat. Six from the Sangat will be evacuated today with their Indian passports.  

In another tweet, Sirsa thanked the Prime Minister of India’s Office for the concern and constant support. He said that he was in constant communication with "Kabul Gurdwara Committee President S Gurnam Singh and the Sangat taking refuge in Gurdwara Karte Parwan." He further informed that the refugees in the Gurudwara "are coping with the situation well and are safe for the time being." 

Manjinder Sirsa’s request to EAM S Jaishankar

Earlier, President Manjinder Sirsa had requested the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back the Indian Sikhs who have been taking shelter at the Gurudwara and in hotels near the Indian Embassy in the Taliban captured country. Furthermore, he also provided a list of people to be evacuated. India has been in constant touch with the Hindu and Sikh communities in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. However, the group has assured safety for the communities, though tension still prevails regarding their evacuation.  

