The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Manjinder Sisra Appeals To Centre; Claims CAA Vindication Over Disturbing Bangladesh Video

General News

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter on Friday and shared a video of a person being brutally beaten, allegedly in Bangladesh

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manjinder Singh Sisra

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter on Friday and shared a video of a person being brutally beaten, allegedly in Bangladesh. Amid widespread protests against the contentious CAA law, he put forth the video as a live example of minorities being persecuted and tortured in the neighbouring countries. Sirsa sought the intervention of Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and asked for immediate action.

[WARNING: CONTENTS OF VIDEO DISTURBING]

Stating that the video was taken on December 25, Majinder Singh Sirsa said that everyone opposing CAA should see the video of a poor man being tortured in Bangladesh. 

READ | Congress Holds "Maha Rally" In Kerala Against CAA

WATCH | SHOCKING: UP Top Cop Hurls "Go To Pakistan" During Violent CAA Protest, Video Surfaces

Anti-CAA protests

Protests erupted in several parts of the country over the last two weeks, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Section-144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people in an area, was imposed in various parts of the state in view of the law and order situation.

READ | CAA Will Not Be Implemented In West Bengal As Long As I Am Alive: Mamata

What is the CAA? 

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to members of the minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who have fled due to religious persecution. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. 

READ | Delhi: Pakistani Hindu Community Holds Peaceful Pro-CAA Rally

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM TARGETS ARMY CHIEF
PRIYANKA GANDHI: WE ARE NOT AFRAID
JOFRA ARCHER FACES FLAK ON TWITTER
MARY KOM-ZAREEN FEUD NOT OVER?
GRAFFITI IN MAHA CM RESIDENCE
SMITH RAISES CONCERNS ABOUT SS