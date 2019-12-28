Manjinder Sisra Appeals To Centre; Claims CAA Vindication Over Disturbing Bangladesh Video

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter on Friday and shared a video of a person being brutally beaten, allegedly in Bangladesh. Amid widespread protests against the contentious CAA law, he put forth the video as a live example of minorities being persecuted and tortured in the neighbouring countries. Sirsa sought the intervention of Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and asked for immediate action.

[WARNING: CONTENTS OF VIDEO DISTURBING]

The boy in this video is Raju Chandra who is being tortured by Abu Taher at Muradnagar of Comilla Distt



I urge @DrSJaishankar Ji to immediately take take up this case with his counterparts in Bangladesh and raise voice fr human rights of minorities@ANI @republic @thetribunechd https://t.co/xHbubed0Sf — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 28, 2019

Stating that the video was taken on December 25, Majinder Singh Sirsa said that everyone opposing CAA should see the video of a poor man being tortured in Bangladesh.

READ | Congress Holds "Maha Rally" In Kerala Against CAA

Show this to everyone opposing CAA... This is how minorities are treated in Bangladesh

This is a real video of 25th Dec,2019 and the helpless mother of the victim stands behind unable to protest or stop such atrocities!! pic.twitter.com/0zpTTqpv7D — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 27, 2019

WATCH | SHOCKING: UP Top Cop Hurls "Go To Pakistan" During Violent CAA Protest, Video Surfaces

Anti-CAA protests

Protests erupted in several parts of the country over the last two weeks, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Section-144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people in an area, was imposed in various parts of the state in view of the law and order situation.

READ | CAA Will Not Be Implemented In West Bengal As Long As I Am Alive: Mamata

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to members of the minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who have fled due to religious persecution. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | Delhi: Pakistani Hindu Community Holds Peaceful Pro-CAA Rally