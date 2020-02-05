Manmohan Singh Promises Increase In Delhi Employment... If Congress Forms A Government

Campaigning ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh on Tuesday, said that they will be focusing on increasing employment in the national capital. He further said that the youth is tired of searching for jobs, and they need financial stability. The former Prime Minister said that the unemployment rate in Delhi was 15% in the last four months.

Manmohan Singh promises rise in job opportunities

Speaking about the availability of jobs in the country and Delhi, former PM Manmohan Singh said, “If Congress comes to power in Delhi then focus will be on increasing employment. It is being widely discussed that unemployment is on a rise. The youth is tired of searching for a job. It is a matter of shame if they do not get a job even after completing their education and spending money on it”.

Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal blocked by BJP planted pawns for filing nomination, claims AAP MLA

"I do not want to criticise any party at this moment. I want to discuss a few important things affecting the youth. In the last four months, the unemployment rate in Delhi was 15% but in the rest of the country, it was 7%. The government which will work on this issue will be the Congress government in Delhi," Singh further said.

Read: Gautam Gambhir: 'Making Delhi like London, Paris is not achievable'

Congress contests with RJD

After an alliance in Bihar, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will be contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly elections together. Out of the 70 seats in Delhi assembly, Congress has decided to give away four seats to their ally RJD. The candidates from RJD will contest on Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam seats.

Read: RJD to contest 4 seats in Delhi assembly elections with Congress

Delhi Elections

As per the Election Commission of India, the National Capital of Delhi will cast votes in a single phase for the Assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the Assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations and withdrawing candidature has already passed.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: RJD holds talks with Congress over alliance ahead of Delhi polls