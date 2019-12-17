Manmohan Singh Releases Congress's Vision Document After Party Completes A Year In MP Govt

As the Congress completed one year of being in power in the Madhya Pradesh government, former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh on Tuesday released the government's vision document. Singh lauded the Kamal Nath-led government in the State for accelerating the pace of social and economic development and highlighted the initiatives taken by the government in order to give a boost to the agricultural sector. The senior Congress leader added that schemes like Jal Kisan loan waiver and Naya Savera scheme have uplifted the farmers.

Singh lauds Kamal Nath Government

After releasing the vision document on Tuesday, former PM Manmohan Singh said, "The Congress government has created fresh employment for thousands of new entrants in the labour market by collaborating with industries and has also promoted small business in the last one year. Schemes like Jai Kisan loan waiver which have benefitted around two lakh farmers until now and will cover more in the upcoming cycle has reaped benefits for the upliftment of farmers." Furthermore, he added that the Naya Savera Scheme would help unorganised labour integrate multiple benefits related to child education, medical treatment, Ayushman Bharat and subsidized electricity. Singh also spoke about the government's efforts to attract foreign investments with the help of the 'Magnificent Madhya Pradesh' programme which focussed on implementation of commitments by the government.

Manmohan Singh slams BJP at 'Bharat Bachao' rally

Earlier on Saturday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh slammed the current dispensation, accusing them of misleading people. He said that the government has only misled the citizens in the last six years as they have 'failed' to fulfil any of the promises made to the youth and farmers of India. The former PM was speaking at Congress' 'Bharat Bachao Rally' at the Ramila ground in Delhi on Saturday. He also spoke of BJP's poll-promises including jobs for youth, doubling farmer income and improving the GDP growth rate, while asserting that none of BJP's pre-poll promises were fulfilled. "Six years back Narendra Modi made fake promises to the people of the country. He promised that by 2024 the economy of the country will become $5 trillion. The income of farmers would be doubled in 5 years, youth will get 2 crores job every year. It has now been proved that all the promises were fake and he only misled people," said Manmohan Singh.

