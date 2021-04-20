'Manmohan Singh's Condition Stable,' Updates Health Minister After Former PM Gets COVID-19

A day after former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh tested positive, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has taken stock of the situation. Taking to Twitter, Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that he followed up with the medical team attending to Manmohan Singh at New Delhi's AIIMS. In addition, he also informed that the former Prime Minister's health is stable. Concluding his statement Harsh Vardhan hoped for his speedy recovery.

Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable.



Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery.

Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19

As India continues to report a surge in daily cases, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tested positive on Monday. Singh had undergone coronary bypass surgery and was also placed under medical care in the previous year after he complained of chest pains.

Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID19, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi: AIIMS Official



(file photo)

Manmohan Singh's letter to PM Modi

Earlier on Monday, Manmohan Singh penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 5-point letter suggested measures to curb the second wave of COVID-19 that has challenged India battle against the virus. Singh suggested PM Modi to ramp up the vaccination drive and also stated that details related to vaccine supplies and the number of doses in transit should be made public. In addition, he also urged the Centre to indicate how the supply of vaccine doses will be distributed across states. Moreover, Singh has also suggested that the Centre should retain 10 per cent of doses for emergency purposes.

COVID-19 situation in India

On Monday, India recorded 2,73,810 fresh cases thereby breaching the 1.50 crore mark of the total tally. Active cases in the country stand at 19,29,329 while 1,29,53,821 have recovered. The number of fatalities stands at 1,78,769, as per the Union Health Ministry's data.

