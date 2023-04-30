Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode: Here Are PM Modi's Top Quotes From The Radio Programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on the occasion of the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat" and said that the broadcast filled the "emptiness" he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014. PM Modi said the programme is a reflection of the "mann ki baat" of crores of Indians and an expression of their feelings. As the radio programme completes 100 episodes, here are top quotes from April 30's episode.
Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: Top quotes by PM Modi
- 'Mann Ki Baat' is the 'Mann Ki Baat' of crores of Indians, it is the expression of their feelings.
- 'Mann Ki Baat' has become a unique festival of goodness and positivity of the countrymen. A festival that comes every month, keenly awaited by all of us. We celebrate positivity in this.
- Whether it is about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, or the Swachh Bharat movement, love for Khadi or nature, whether it is the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or Amrit Sarovar, any subject with which 'Mann Ki Baat' got associated, turned into a mass movement, and you people have made it so.
- For me 'Mann Ki Baat' is not a programme, for me it is a matter of faith, of worship, or Vrat.
- Like when people go to worship God, they bring along a Thaal of Prasad. For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' is like a Thaal of Prasad at the feet of God in the form of Janata-Janardan, the people.
- 'Mann Ki Baat' has become a spiritual journey of my being.
- 'Mann Ki Baat' is a journey from the self to the collective. 'Mann Ki Baat' is a journey from myself to ourselves. It is not me, but you are its Sanskar Sadhana.
- It’s a matter of fulfilment for me that in 'Mann Ki Baat' we have mentioned hundreds of inspiring stories of woman power of the country.
- Friends, there are so many talented people in our country who have reached the pinnacle of success through their hard work.
- In strengthening the social fabric of India, 'Mann Ki Baat' is like the thread of a rosary, holding each bead together.
- 'Mann Ki Baat' has always moved ahead with goodwill, the spirit of service-spirit and the sense of duty.
- As a member of your family, I have been in your midst with the help of 'Mann Ki Baat', will remain in your midst.