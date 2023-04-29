Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode: What PM Modi Said On First Episode Of MKB Radio Programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, where the PM addresses the people of the country on different issues, is all set to complete its 100th episode on Sunday, April 30. It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The first 'Mann ki Baat' programme went live on the occasion of Vijayadashmi on October 3, 2014, after Modi become the Prime Minister of India. It was followed by the second broadcast on November 2, 2014.

In the first broadcast, PM Modi talked about Swachh Bharat Mission. He had also asked listeners to write to him on true incidents, thoughts, or suggestions to inspire the countrymen and him.

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat, October 2014

"My Dear Countrymen,

Today is the holy festival of Vijay Dashami. My heartiest greetings on this occasion of Vijay Dashami to one and all.

Through the medium of radio, I would like to share few heartfelt thoughts with you today. And, I hope that not only today, this series of conversation may be carried out regularly in future. I will try my best, if possible, to take out time twice a month or even once to speak with you. In future, I have also decided that whenever I will speak to you, it would be on Sunday morning at 11am. It would be convenient for you too and I will be content to have shared my thoughts with you.

We are celebrating the festival of Vijaya Dashami today, which is a symbol of victory of Good over Evil. A gentleman named Ganesh Venkatadari, a native of Mumbai, has sent me a mail writing that we must take a vow to eliminate ten bad habits from within ourselves on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. I express my gratitude to him for this suggestion. As individuals, all of us must be thinking to put an end to our bad habits and win over them. For the sake of our nation, I believe all of us should come together and take a vow in getting rid of the dirt and filth from our country. On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, we must take a vow to eliminate dirt and filth and we can do so.

Yesterday, on 2nd October on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, more than 1.25 crore countrymen have started the ‘Swachh Bharat’ movement. I had shared one thought yesterday that I will nominate nine people and they need to upload their videos of cleaning the nation on social media websites, and nominating nine more people to do the same. I want you all to join me, clean up the nation, and nominate nine more people in this drive. Eventually, the entire nation will be filled with this atmosphere. I strongly believe that all of you will join hands with me to carry this movement forward.

Whenever we think of Mahatma Gandhi, we are reminded of Khaadi. You may be wearing variety of clothes with different fabrics and company brands in your family. But is it not possible to include Khaadi too? I am not telling you to use only Khaadi products. I am just insisting to use, at least one Khaadi product, like handkerchief, or a bath towel, a bed sheet, a pillow cover, a curtain or anything of that kind. If you have an inclination for all kinds of fabrics and clothes in your family, you can also buy Khaadi products on a regular basis. I am saying this as when you buy Khaadi products, it helps poor people to light lamps on Diwali. Also, you can avail a special discount on Khaadi products from 2nd October for a month. It is a very small thing, but has a very big impact which binds you with the poor. How you see this as a success. When I speak of 1.25 crore countrymen and assess the outcome, we might assume that government will take care of everything and as individuals we stand nowhere. We have seen that if we intend to move ahead, we need to identify our potential, understand our strengths and I can swear that we form the incomparable souls of this world. You all know that our own scientists have been successful in reaching Mars, with least expenditure. We do not lack in our strengths, but have forgotten our fortes. We have forgotten ourselves. We have become hopeless. My dear Brothers and Sisters I cannot let this happen. I always remember one of the sayings by Swami Vivekananda Ji as he always used to emphasize on one thought and possibly, he might have shared this thought with many others.

Vivekananda ii used to say, once a lioness was carrying her two cubs on the way and came upon a flock of sheep from a distance. She got a desire to prey upon them and started running towards the flock. Seeing her running, one of the cub too, joined her. The other cub was left behind and the lioness moved on, post preying upon the flock. One of the cub went with the lioness but the other cub was left behind, and was brought up by a mother sheep. He grew among the sheep, started speaking their language and adapted their ways of life. He used to sit, laugh and enjoy with them. The cub who went with the lioness, was a grown-up now. Once, he happened to meet his brother and was shocked to see him. He thought in his mind,” He is a lion and is playing with sheep, talking like sheep. What is wrong with him? “He felt that his ego was at stake and went to talk to his brother. He said,” What are you doing, brother? You are a lion.” He gets a reply from his brother, “No, I am a sheep. I grew up with them. They have brought me up. Listen to my voice and the way I talk.” He said, “Come, I will show you, who you really are.” He took his brother to a well and told him to look in the water his own reflection, and asked him, if both of them had similar faces. “I am a lion, you, too, are a lion.” His brother’s self-esteem got awakened; he attained self-realization through this and even a lion brought up among sheep started roaring like a lion. His inner soul was awakened. Swami Vivekananda Ji used to say the same. My countrymen, 1.25 crore Indians have infinite strength and capabilities. We need to understand ourselves. We need to identify our inner strengths and like Swami Ji always used to say, we need to carry our self-respect, identify ourselves and move forward in life and be successful, which in turn, make our nation a winning and successful country. I believe, all our countrymen with a population of 1.25 crores are efficient, strong and can stand against any odds with confidence.

These days, I have been getting many letters through social media websites, like Facebook, from my friends. One of them, Mr. Gautam Pal, has addressed an issue regarding the specially-abled children. He has floated the idea of a separate Municipality, Municipal Corporation or councils for them. We need to plan something for them and extend moral support. I liked his suggestion and I have experienced this during my tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. A Special Olympics was held in Athens in 2011. After the Olympics, I invited all the participants and winners of specially abled category from Gujarat to my home. I spent two hours with them, and it was the most emotional and inspiring incident in my life. As I believe, a specially-abled child in not only the responsibility of the parents in a family, it is the responsibility of the entire society. God has chosen this family to support a specially abled child, but a child is a responsibility of the entire nation. After this incident, I got so emotionally attached with them, that I started organizing separate Olympics for them in Gujarat. Thousands of children with their parents used to come and attend, I, too, used to attend the Olympics. There was an atmosphere of trust and, this is the reason, I liked the suggestion given by Mr. Gautam Pal and felt like sharing it with you.

It reminds me of another story. Once, a traveller was sitting at the corner of a road, and was asking everyone the way to a specific place. He continued asking the route from many people. A man, sitting beside him was observing. The traveller stood up and started asking passers-by again. He stood up and said,” The way to your destination is here.” The traveller, then, said,” Brother, you were sitting next to me for so long, saw me asking the route from everyone. If you knew the route, why didn’t you tell me before?” The man answered,” I was waiting to verify if you really intend to reach your destination or you are asking people just for your knowledge. But, when you stood up, I was assured that you truly wish to reach your destination, and decided to give confirm the address”.

My countrymen, till the time we do not decide to walk, stand on our own, we will also not get the guidance from others in our journey. We will not get the people to hold our fingers and help us in walking. We need to take the initiative in walking and I trust all my 1.25 crore Indians, who are capable of walking on their own and will keep moving.

For the past few days, I have been getting very interesting suggestions from people. I am aware, when to adapt to these suggestions. But, I want everyone to actively participate in these suggestions as we all belong to our nation, the nation does not only belong to any Government. We are the citizens of our Nation and we all need to unite without any exceptions. Some of you have suggested simplifying the registration process for Small Scale Industries. I will definitely put this under government’s notice. Some of you have written to me to incorporate skills development courses in the school curriculum from 5th standard. This will help the students to learn various skills and crafts. I loved this idea. They have also suggested that even the adults should learn skills development courses along with their studies. One of the suggestions given was to keep a dustbin at every 100 meters and a putting in place a cleaning system.

Some of you have written to me, to abolish the use of plastic bags. I am receiving numerous suggestions from people. I have always been telling you, to write to me and narrate a true incident, which is positive and inspiring to me and our Countrymen, along with the evidence. If you do this, I can promise this to you, that I will share all those heartfelt thoughts or suggestions with all our Countrymen, through Mann ki Baat.

I have only one intention in speaking with you all,” Come, let us serve our Mother India. Let us all take our nation to the new heights. Let us all take a step forward. If you take one step, our nation takes 1.25 crore steps to move forward, and for this purpose, on this auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, we all need to defeat all of our inner evils and pledge to do something good for the nation. A beginning has been made today. I will be sharing my heartfelt thoughts with one and all. Today, I have shared all the thoughts coming directly from my heart. I will meet you all next at 11 am on Sundays, but I trust our journey shall never end and will continue receiving love and suggestions from you.

After listening to my thoughts, please do not hesitate in sharing your thoughts or advice to me, I will appreciate that your suggestions keep flowing coming. I am glad to talk with you through this simple medium of Radio, which serves each and every corner of the nation. I can reach the poorest homes, as mine, my nation’s strength lies within the hut of Poor, within the villages; my nation’s strength lies with the Mothers, Sisters and Youths; my nation’s strength lies with the Farmers. Nation will only progress, if you believe in it. I am expressing my trust towards the nation. I believe in your strength, hence, I believe in our nation’s future.

I would once again, like to thank one and all for taking out time and listening to me. Thank you all!"