Mann Ki Baat @100: Commemorative ₹100 Coin To Be Released; Know All About This Unique Coin

The Government of India will release a special commemorative coin of ₹100 to mark the completion of 100 episodes of the monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on April 30. The coin will only be coined at the Mint for the issue and will have Lion Capital of Ashoka on the front while an image of the microphone on the back.

A grand public broadcast of the episode is planned as the United Nations will play the 100th episode of the Mann Ki Baat tomorrow, while the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has targeted four lakh venues for people to listen to the 100th episode.

The department of economic affairs in a statement read, “The coin of One Hundred Rupees denomination shall only be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of ‘100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat’.”

What’s the specialty?

The face of the ₹100 coin to be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of the 100 episodes of the program, will have the symbol of the Lion Capital of Ashoka in the centre. At the bottom, the words ‘Satyameva Jayate’ will be inscribed in the Devanagari script.

The right-hand side of the coin will have the word ‘Bharat’ in Devanagari script and the word ‘India’ in English will be inscribed on the left. The coin face will also have the rupee symbol and the word ‘100’ below the lion capital.

The flip side of the coin will have the Mann Ki Baat 100 episode logo with an image of a microphone “with sound waves and year 2023 written on the image of the microphone”. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be inscribed both on the top and the bottom of the coin respectively. The weight of the coin is 35 grams with a composition of silver (50 per cent), Copper (40 per cent), Nickel (5 per cent) and Zinc (5 per cent), informed the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Ministry release.

The statement further added, “It has been the genesis, medium, and amplifier of social changes like Swachh Bharat, ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, water conservation, vocal for local, etc,” the release added. “The program has shown a tremendous impact on industries like khadi, Indian toy industry, startups in health, AYUSH, space etc.” The show carved out a niche for itself by its different interactive style of presentation, said the government statement.

Mega public broadcast at the United Nations Headquarters

The Mann Ki Baat’s 100th episode will be broadcasted live at the United Nations Headquarters. “Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘’Mann Ki Baat‘’ is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!" the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

The BJP has also organised a mass outreach program and targeted over 4 lakh locations in the country, where arrangements will be made to broadcast the program. "In order to make the broadcast of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' historic and to give it a comprehensive format, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released a detailed program under which unprecedented arrangements are being made for its telecast at about 4 lakh booth level centres across the country," BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam said.

