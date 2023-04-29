Mann Ki Baat At 100: Here's Why PM Modi's Radio Programme Became A Huge Hit Among People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30 will address the nation through his famous radio programme--"Mann Ki Baat" for the 100th time. The radio show which began on October 3, 2014, will complete its 100 episodes on April 30, 2023. According to the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak study, at least 100 crore people have listened to the programme at least once. But what has made this show of PM Modi a hit?

Why "Mann Ki Baat" become a huge hit

PM Modi is a politician, but throughout Mann Ki Baat, he made sure that the programme remains an apolitical discourse between the government and the people, which connects the listener and the Prime Minister. Due to the apolitical nature of the show, its popularity among the masses increased.

Another reason behind Mann Ki Baat's popularity is that it is broadcast in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 international languages through multiple platforms, which increases its following across India and outside. It's not just the languages that make people hear the radio programme, it's also the content. Over the years, PM Modi's show has encompassed several topics that are related to the common man. From cleanliness to weather, from social issues to mass movement, from drug menace to pressure of exams, the PM has spoken about various issues which deal with people across age groups.

According to Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Mann Ki Baat resonates with the people as it is about their concerns. "PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is essentially about real-life stories and experiences, stories that reflect the real India that exists beyond the narrow confines of Lutyens’s Delhi. Which explains why each episode of Mann Ki Baat is wildly popular and receives tens of thousands of responses. It resonates with the people as it is about their concerns," he said in his blog.

Thakur further stated that since its inception, Mann Ki Baat has emerged as an effective tool of Jan Andolan (Mass Movement). "The social messages delivered by the PM become a social media trend in a matter of a few hours as well as a mass movement (Jan Andolan) in a few weeks. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Covid-19 vaccination and Har Ghar Tiranga are a few glorious examples," he said.

Apart from this, the PM ensured that Mann Ki Baat does not remain a one-way channel, i.e. from Modi to the people. Time and again, the Prime Minister has made appeals to the people to share their ideas on topics he should address in the coming episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Mann Ki Baat focuses on telling the success stories of India and Indians, stories about the grassroots innovators who are bringing change, thus inspiring and energising the listeners. With his radio programme, PM Modi has also established a platform where he speaks about welfare schemes and policies to the people at every level and generates awareness.