Mann Ki Baat@100: Key Promotions Of Causes & Govt Schemes By PM Modi On MKB Radio Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' will have its 100th episode broadcast on Sunday, April 30. It will also be a historic moment as the popular show will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Mann Ki Baat, which translates to "Words from the Heart" aims to connect with the citizens of India, sharing the Prime Minister's thoughts and ideas on various issues. During the program, PM Modi addresses the nation and discusses issues of national importance, including social issues, government initiatives, and cultural events. The Prime Minister also promotes government schemes as well as explains them.
The radio program is conducted in Hindi and is also translated into other Indian languages for wider reach. The transcript of PM's Mann Ki Baat addresses can be found on www.pmindia.gov.in. The first episode of "Mann ki Baat" was aired on October 3, 2014.
100 episodes of Mann ki Baat: Some special announcements and promotions by PM Modi in previous MKB programmes
Promotion of Khaadi on October 26, 2014
Promotion of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana and Selfie With Daughter Concept on June 28, 2015
Promotion of Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana on July 26, 2015
Promotion of organ donation on November 29, 2015
Promotion of digital transactions and cashless economy on November 27, 2016.
Promotion of the BHIM app for digital payments on February 26, 2017.
Focus on the actions and contributions of Indian citizens in fighting the COVID pandemic on April 26, 2020.
Promotion of self-reliant India on July 26, 2020.
Promotion of the importance of staying fit during the pandemic on November 29, 2020.
Promotion of the importance of being vocal about mental health on April 25, 2021
Promotion of the importance of following COVID-19 protocols during the second wave of the pandemic on May 30, 2021.
Promotion of 'PM Kusum Yojana' on October 20, 2022.