Mann Ki Baat@100: Key Promotions Of Causes & Govt Schemes By PM Modi On MKB Radio Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' will have its 100th episode broadcast on Sunday, April 30. It will also be a historic moment as the popular show will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Mann Ki Baat, which translates to "Words from the Heart" aims to connect with the citizens of India, sharing the Prime Minister's thoughts and ideas on various issues. During the program, PM Modi addresses the nation and discusses issues of national importance, including social issues, government initiatives, and cultural events. The Prime Minister also promotes government schemes as well as explains them.

The radio program is conducted in Hindi and is also translated into other Indian languages for wider reach. The transcript of PM's Mann Ki Baat addresses can be found on www.pmindia.gov.in. The first episode of "Mann ki Baat" was aired on October 3, 2014.

100 episodes of Mann ki Baat: Some special announcements and promotions by PM Modi in previous MKB programmes