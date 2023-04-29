Mann Ki Baat @100: Lessons Learnt From ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Mission According To PM Modi

On April 30, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation for the 100th time through his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat.' The inaugural address was made by the PM on October 3, 2014, and at least 100 crore people have listened to it until now, says a study by the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak.

In his last 99 shows, PM Modi has talked about a range of subjects economy, environment, employment and even space. One such show had him talking about India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2, which was launched on July 22, 2019 and was partly successful as the orbiter was inserted into the lunar orbit but the Vikram lander crashed on the lunar surface.

A much awaited milestone of #MannKiBaat will be reached this Sunday.



Looking forward to tuning in for the 100th time.

Lessons learnt from Chandrayaan-2

On the second episode of 'Mann Ki Baat 2.0' on July 29, 2019, PM Modi shared two lessons learnt from the Chandrayaan-2 mission launched by ISRO.

"Chandrayaan-2 is a mission that is special on many counts. It will lead to a better understanding of the Moon on our part. We will be able to gather detailed information and knowledge. But if you ask me what the two greatest lessons I have received from Chandrayaan-2, I shall say they are faith and fearlessness," PM Modi said.

"This mission has proved beyond doubt, once again, that when it comes to attempting an endeavour in a new age, cutting edge areas, with innovative zeal, our scientists are second to none. They are the best… they are world-class," he added. The second lesson, according to PM Modi was to "never lose hope in the face of stumbling blocks or obstacles".

"The way our scientists rectified Technical issues in record time, burning the midnight oil, is in itself an exemplary, unparalleled task. The world watched the Tapasya, the awesome perseverance of our scientists. We should also feel proud of the fact that despite hindrances, there is no change in the arrival time… many are amazed at that. We have to face temporary setbacks in life… but always remember- the capacity to overcome them resides within us," he said.

Interestingly, the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat comes around two months before the launch of Chandrayaan-3 which is a follow-up mission being prepared by ISRO. The mission is currently targeted for launch in July 2023 using the LVM3 rocket.