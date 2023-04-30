Mann Ki Baat At 100| Mann Ki Baat Helped Pradeep Sangwan Save 'Healing Himalaya' Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show "Mann Ki Baat" has completed its 100th episode on April 30. In the 100th episode of the hit show, Modi said that "Mann Ki Baat programme is a reflection of Mann Ki Baat of crores of Indians, it is an expression of their feelings". One of the examples was Pradeep Sangwan, who has been working on a campaign "Healing Himalaya". While talking to Pradeep Sangwan Modi asked: "How is your campaign nowadays?"

While answering the prime minister's question, he said: "It's going fine and from 2020, whatever we used to do in a span of five years is being done in a year." He added: "We began on a nervous note and I was afraid that whether I will be able to sustain this lifelong or not. But I got little support till 2020." While sharing his journey of 'Healing the Himalayas' with PM Modi, he said that they struggled a lot "honestly" as fewer people were joining and there have not been many people to support and their campaign was not given "much importance". However, After 2020, following the mention in Mann Ki Baat, many things have changed, he added. While talking to PM Modi, he shared that earlier their team was able to conduct only seven to 10 cleaning drives in a year but today, they have been collecting five tonnes of garbage on a daily basis from different locations. Pradeep Sangwan shared that he was even thinking of almost giving up his dream at one point in time, however, Mann ki baat has brought a lot of changes in his life. In the last, Pradeep thanked PM Modi and said: "I am really thankful that how you find out about people like us, you get stories of people like us from remote areas in the Himalayas and working at such altitude and you got our story and brought our work before the world."