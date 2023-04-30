Mann Ki Baat At 100: PM Modi Records 100th Episode; Watch Behind-the-scenes Footage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show-- "Mann Ki Baat" is all set to complete its 100th episode on April 30, marking a huge milestone. As the country awaits to hear the 100th "Mann Ki Baat", the government has released a video showing how PM Modi recorded the historic 100th episode of his radio programme.

In the video which is captioned "Behind the scenes" of the 100th Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi can be seen interacting with a group of technicians before entering the recording studio. In the studio, the Prime Minister sits in front of a microphone and records the radio programme with a written script.

Notably, the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will air on April 30 and is all set to be broadcast worldwide. The PM's show will also be aired at the United Nations headquarters in New York. “Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

Mann Ki Baat at 100

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat which began on October 3, 2014, is broadcast in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 international languages through multiple platforms. Over the years, PM Modi's show has encompassed several topics that are related to the common man. From cleanliness to weather, from social issues to mass movement, from drug menace to pressure of exams, the PM has spoken about various issues which deal with people across age groups.

Mann Ki Baat focuses on telling the success stories of India and Indians, stories about the grassroots innovators who are bringing change, thus inspiring and energising the listeners. With his radio programme, PM Modi has also established a platform where he speaks about welfare schemes and policies to the people at every level and generates awareness.