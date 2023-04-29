Mann Ki Baat @100: PM Modi's Solar Energy Vision And How It Could Be The Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to complete his 100th episode of his popular radio show, "Mann Ki Baat" tomorrow (April 29, 2023).

The radio show, which started nine years ago on October 3, has reached at least 100 crore people, as per the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak study.

With only a few hours left in the broadcast of its 100th episode, let's take a look when PM Modi spoke about turning to solar energy for power source in the future and how solar energy is changing the lives of the poor and middle classes of the country.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi's take on solar energy

In one of Maan Ki Baat's radio shows, PM Modi explained how India has become one of the biggest countries to generate electricity from solar energy. During his address to the nation, he said, "Solar energy is changing the lives of the poor and middle classes of the country. The whole world is looking at solar energy as the future."

He stressed that India is combining its traditional experiences with modern science and highlighted the fact that solar energy has shown that people can be paid for producing electricity instead of paying for using electricity. During his address, he expressed confidence that the day is not far when the construction of Suryagrams in India will become a big mass movement. This episode of PM's Mann Ki Baat was held in the month of October last year, when Chhath festival was around.

"The festival of Chhath also emphasises the importance of cleanliness in our lives. On its arrival, roads, rivers, ghats, and various sources of water are cleaned by the local community. The festival is also an example of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. Today, wherever the people of Bihar and Purvanchal are in any corner of the country, Chhath is being celebrated with great pomp," he said.

PM Modi speaks on Centre's Kusum Yojna

Speaking about Union government's Kusum Yojna, PM Modi explained in a detailed way how people in India have availed of this scheme to install solar plants to not only cut down on their power bills but also to make money and generate employment in some cases. During the show, he also spoke to residents of India's first solar village, Modhera, in Gujarat, and said that most houses there have started generating electricity from solar power.

"Today, India is combining its traditional experiences with modern science. That is why it has become one of the largest countries generating electricity from solar energy. How solar energy is changing the lives of the poor and middle class of our country is also a subject of study," said PM Modi.

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)