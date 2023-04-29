As the BJP is going all out to make the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast an 'unprecedented' mass outreach programme, let's recall the memorable moment from the December 2022 edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' wherein PM Modi spoke about the Namami Gange Mission.

In Mann Ki Baat's December edition last year, PM Modi spoke about the 'Namami Gange Campaign' which was started eight years ago. The Prime Minister said that every Indian is responsible to keep Mother Ganges clean. He said, "Namami Gange Campaign initiative is getting appreciation from all over the world. The United Nations has included the 'Namami Gange' mission in the world's top 10 initiatives to restore the ecosystem. It is a matter of pride that 'Namami Gange' has received this honour among 160 such initiatives from all over the world."

"The biggest source of energy behind the 'Namami Gange' campaign is the continuous participation of the people. In the 'NamamiGange' campaign, Ganga Praharis and Ganga Doots also have a big role to play. They are engaged in spreading awareness through planting trees, cleaning ghats, Ganga Aarti, street plays, painting and poems,'' PM Modi said in his 96th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

''There has been a significant increase in the number of different species of Hilsa fish, Gangetic dolphin and turtles. With Ganga's ecosystem being clean, other livelihood opportunities are also increasing. I would like to discuss the ‘Jalaj Ajeevika Model', which has been prepared keeping Biodiversity in mind. This Tourism-based Boat Safaris has been launched at 26 Locations," PM Modi further stated.

Further, PM Modi said, "The spread of the 'Namami Gange' mission, its scope, has increased much more than the cleaning of the river. The development is the direct proof of our willpower and tireless efforts, on the other hand, it is also going to show a new path to the world in the direction of environmental protection."

Serving Maa Ganga.



Let's recall this memorable moment from the December 2022 edition of #MannKiBaat where PM @narendramodi speaks about the Namami Gange Mission. @PMOIndia @cleanganganmcg @MinOfCultureGoI pic.twitter.com/dkGro5yCEO — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) April 28, 2023

VP Dhankhar To Inaugurate 'Mann Ki Baat@100' Conclave

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the daylong 'Mann Ki Baat@100' conclave organised by Prasar Bharti on Wednesday, May 3 to celebrate the 100th edition of the monthly radio address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory session of the conclave where a commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be unveiled in the presence of Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. The inaugural session will be followed up by four sessions highlighting the wide-ranging themes of the prime minister's interactions during Mann Ki Baat to highlight the transformative impact the radio programme has had in the country.

The four themes for deliberations at the conclave are:

Nari Shakti (women power)

Virasat Ka Uthhan (taking pride in heritage)

Jan Samvad se Atmanirbharta (self-reliance through conversations with people)

Ahwahan se Andolan (from clarion call to a revolution)

Actors Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon, former Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, music composer Ricky Kej, sportspersons Nikhat Zareen and Deepa Malik, storyteller Neelesh Misra, entrepreneurs Sanjeev Bhikchandani and T V Mohandas Pai, and persons who found a mention in various episodes of Mann ki Baat will participate in the sessions.