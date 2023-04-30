Mann Ki Baat At 100: UNESCO DG Hails PM Modi's Radio Show And Its Power To Unite People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' marked its 100th episode on April 30. The latest episode was aired in over 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 international languages across the world including at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Among the millions of listeners of PM Modi is Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO who sent a message on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

The Prime Minister's #MannKiBaat programme is certainly one of the most celebrated, with its hundreds of millions of listeners in more than 50 languages and dialects. However, this book is not just about this extraordinary broadcast – it also a testament to the tremendous power… pic.twitter.com/2H4bGxTzSU April 30, 2023

UNESCO D-G sends a special message

"The Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat programme is certainly one of the most celebrated, with its hundreds of millions of listeners in more than 50 languages and dialects," Azoulay's statement for a special book on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat read.

"However, this book is not just about this extraordinary broadcast - it is also a testament to the tremendous power of radio to bring people together. This book is therefore an opportunity to pay tribute to a monument of the world's radio heritage and to call on everyone to celebrate radio and its values," it further read. The message actually began with the story of radio and its introduction a century ago. Azoulay also highlighted the role radio plays in carrying the message of 'proximity, affinity and diversity.'

''Radio also carries a message of freedom, because it is a window to the world. One century after its invention, radio is still one of the most reactive, engaging media there is, offering new ways to interact and participate in the conversations that matter - especially the most disadvantaged. And UNESCO is dedicated to ensuring that it remains so, in defending the freedom of the press and the plurality of media," the statement further read.