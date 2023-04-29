Mann Ki Baat@100: When PM Modi Apologised To Nation For Strict Measures During COVID Fight

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be successfully completing its 100 episodes on April 30, it is important to remember the time when the programme helped him stay connected with the people even when the country was battling the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

While the country came to a standstill and people were worried about the future following the Centre imposed lockdown, PM Modi through his monthly address in March 2020 apologised to Indians whose lives were disrupted by the strict nationwide shutdown.

Addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "I apologise for taking such harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor. I know some of you would be angry with me as well. But these tough measures were needed to win the battle with COVID-19."

Further justifying his decision, he said that the measures were essential to do so in a country whose population is 1.3 billion. “The war against coronavirus is a war of life and death, and we have to win this war,” he added.

Stating that it is necessary to fight a disease during its initial stages, PM Modi stated, “The coronavirus does not distinguish between the rich and poor, strong and weak. It is not limited to any national borders, nor does it limit itself to any sector or any season.”

Further thanking the healthcare workers for being at the forefront of fighting the pandemic, PM Modi called them “frontline soldiers” for the first time.

Here’s PM Modi’s March address of Mann Ki Baat