Mann Ki Baat @100: When PM Modi Hailed Youth & Highlighted Their Role In India's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be witnessing the completion of its 100 episodes on Sunday, April 30. Realising the importance of youth for the growth of the country, PM Modi in 2019, dedicated the final address of his radio programme of the year to the young population of the country and said, “The new generation of the millennials is playing an important role in the development of the country.”

Marking the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme, PM Modi appreciated the young population of the country, stating that they are not afraid to speak their minds and raise questions.

PM Modi message on 'millennials & gen-Z'

Extending his greetings to the countrymen on the arrival of the year 2020, PM Modi said, “One thing certain about the decade to come is that it will witness active contribution of those who were born in the 21st century in the country’s progress.”

“These are the people who are growing up, understanding the significant issues pertaining to this century. These people are today known by many terms. For some they are Millennials, others call them Generation Z or Gen Z, and broadly speaking, one thing that has captured the collective psyche is that this is the 'Social Media Generation',” he added.

He further said, “One thing is certain. In the coming decade, young India will play a key role. Today's youth believes in the system and also has an opinion on a wide range of issues. I consider this to be a great thing.”