Mann Ki Baat Boosts India’s Efforts Towards Sustainable Development Goals: Report

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 100th episode of the Mann Ki Baat radio show on Sunday, April 30, a report on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by the Institute for Competitiveness was released at a media conference event on Friday. The event was attended by Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, Akash Tripathi, CEO, MyGov and Amit Kapoor, President of the Institute of Competitiveness.

According to the report, the release is the result of an extensive study of the 99-episode transcripts of Mann Ki Baat published from 2014-2023 using Natural Language Processing tools. It is a comprehensive compilation of a ‘decade of reflection’ on the impact that the platform championed by Prime Minister Modi has made on galvanizing people’s resolve and action to bring about societal change and transformation.

Curated by Axis My India, the release captures case studies on key thematic areas:

Cleanliness and sanitation,

Healthcare, wellness,

Water conservation and sustainability

The report celebrates the participation of diverse grassroot changemakers including panchayat leaders, startups, and the youth that have helped galvanize public awareness about these subjects and energize people to experiment with new, innovative, and long-term solutions, for India and the world.

Engaging with citizens, catalysing action, inspiring changemakers to drive sustainable development and celebrating our culture, tradition and indigenous capabilities for innovation were the themes discussed at the report launch.

Mann Ki Baat is the most popular radio program in the country: CEO of Prasar Bharati

CEO of Prasar Bharati acknowledged the vision and leadership of the Prime Minister while noting that Mann Ki Baat is the most popular radio program in the country. At the event, he reportedly congratulated all those associated with Mann Ki Baat for making it an inspiring and far-reaching platform that connected crores of Indians on important social issues.

According to a recent study, PM's Mann Ki Baat has reached over 100 million listeners. Mann Ki Baat has been translated by All India Radio into 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects and 11 foreign languages.

Apart from English, the program is broadcast in 11 foreign languages ​​such as French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Balochi, Arabic, Pashtu, Farsi, Dari and Swahili. The program is currently being broadcast by more than 500 broadcasting stations of All India Radio.

Further, emphasising on the program’s potential to encourage civic engagement, Amit Kapoor, the president of the Institute of Competitiveness, said, “The report analyzing Mann Ki Baat is an important contribution to understanding the reach and impact of a unique radio show. Millions of people are being reached through the show by Prime Minister Modi, and the report highlights the power of radio to engage with the public, inform and address topics important to citizens.”

Mann Ki Baat's 100th episode

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme started on October 3, 2014 and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 AM on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The 100th episode of the 30-minute programme is slated to be aired on April 30.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the daylong 'Mann Ki Baat@100' conclave organised by Prasar Bharti on Wednesday to celebrate the 100th edition of the monthly radio address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory session of the conclave where a commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be unveiled in the presence of Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. The inaugural session will be followed up by four sessions highlighting the wide-ranging themes of the Prime Minister's interactions during Mann Ki Baat to highlight the transformative impact the radio programme has had in the country.