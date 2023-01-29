Mann Ki Baat: Domestic Patent Filing Has Been Seen More Than Foreign Filing, Says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 97th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly radio programme, emphasized patent filing significance, saying 'Domestic patent filing has surpassed foreign filing'.

“For the first time in the last 11 years in India, the number of Domestic Patent Filing has been seen more than Foreign Filing. This also shows the growing scientific potential of India,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further stated that "India’s rank in the patent filling is seventh globally while it is fifth in trademark registration. India’s patent registration has risen by 50 per cent in the last five years, and its ranking in the global innovation index has surged to 40 from below 80 in 2015."

“I am confident that India’s dream of techade will be fulfilled by its innovators and their patents,” he added.

It is pertinent to note, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi majorly emphasised on millets. Stating it "should be served in lunches and official banquets to promote its use. Some BJP ministers and leaders have begun the practice by including millets in the lunches and dinners hosted by them and their ministries."

First Mann ki baat of 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 29 addressed his first Mann Ki Baat of the year 2023.

Earlier, the Prime Minister addressed the 96th episode of Mann ki Baat on December 25, 2022.

In his last Mann Ki Baat of 2022, Prime Minister Modi said that the nation has risen to the fifth-largest economy in the world.

“The year 2022 was wonderful, India completed 75 years of Independence while ‘Amrit Kaal’ began. India progressed rapidly and became the world’s fifth-largest economy, and achieved the unbelievable record of 220 crore vaccines and crossed the USD 400 billion mark in exports,” he had said.