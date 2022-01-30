'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights: Vaccine Drive To Collarwali Tigress, Here's What PM Modi Said

As part of his monthly routine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 85th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. The radio show was the first episode of this year. The Mann programme that began at 11:30 AM (30 mins late than usual) saw PM Modi speak to the country on Martyrs' day.

PM Modi noted that today’s Mann Ki Baat was special as it fell on Martyrs’ Day which is observed on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Speaking to the nation on the occasion, PM Modi addressed several topics ranging from the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' to the country’s fight against COVID-19. The PM also spoke of some of the Padma Award recipients this year while also addressing topics like conservation of culture and wildlife.

1 crore precautionary doses taken in 20 days

Speaking in the year’s first Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that more than one crore people have already taken precaution doses within 20 days. " Now the cases of coronavirus have also started decreasing, this is a very positive sign. People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained -this is the wish of every countryman,” the PM said.

Furthermore, he added that almost 60 per cent of the youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years got their vaccines and the drive is highly successful. He claimed that India has been very successfully fighting the fresh wave of the COVID pandemic. “It is a matter of pride that so far almost 4.5 crore children have taken COVID vaccine,” PM Modi said.

Families of Martyrs had tears in their eyes watching 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'

Addressing the recent merging of the eternal flames of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the flame at National War Memorial, PM Modi said that the countrymen welcomed the move with teared eyes. “We have seen that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate & the flame at the nearby National War Memorial have been merged into one. On this emotional moment, many countrymen & the families of martyrs had tears in their eyes,” PM Modi said.

In his address, PM Modi also added that some veterans wrote to him stating that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' (at National War Memorial) is a great tribute to martyrs. “I request you to visit the War Memorial,” he said. The PM also noted that more than one crore children sent him their Mann Ki Baat via postcard from inside the country and even abroad. He said that it was giving him a comprehensive valuation of the new generation towards the country's future.

PM Modi announces some of the Padma Awards

Furthermore, PM Modi announced some of the Padma Award recipients of this year, taking names such as Basanti Devi of Uttarakhand, Lorembam Beino Devi of Manipur, and Amai Mahalinga Naik. PM Modi, while speaking about their achievements, called them the “unsung heroes of our country.”

“77-year-old Lorembam Beino Devi of Manipur has been conserving the Liba textile art of Manipur for decades. She has also been awarded the Padma Shri. Arjun Singh of Madhya Pradesh has received Padma award for imparting recognition to the art of Baiga tribal dance," PM Modi said on Mann Ki Baat. He also said that Basanti Devi, who has been honoured with Padma Shri, lived in an ashram, fought to save the river and made an extraordinary contribution to the environment. PM Modi also spoke about Shriman Amai Mahalinga Naik (also known as Tunnel Man) who is a farmer chosen for the Padma Shri award this year for his innovations in agriculture.

PM urges people to show compassion towards nature

PM Modi further spoke about several issues faced by nature and asked people to show compassion towards other living beings. Speaking on poaching of rhinoceros, PM Modi said that there has been a steady decline in the hunting of these animals in Assam. Sharing the data, PM informed that 37 rhinos were killed in 2013, 32 in 2017, which came down to only two in 2020, which then became one in 2021. " I appreciate the resolve of the people of Assam to save the rhinoceros," Modi said.

“Love for nature and compassion for every living being is our culture and our nature also. A glimpse of our culture was seen when a Tigress in Pench Tiger Reserve of MP bid adieu to the world. People used to call this tigress Collar Wali Tigress. People duly performed her last rites, bid farewell to her with full respect. The love of Indians for nature and animals has been highly appreciated the world over,” the PM noted.

He also spoke about Virat horse, who used to lead the Republic Day parade as Commandant Charger and bid him goodbye from service. “In view of Virat's immense services, after his retirement, he was given farewell in an equally grand manner," PM Modi said in Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi, in his radio programme also lifted the people’s spirit’s and said that everyone must take forward discussions that are related to the positive inspirations and collective efforts of the country and countrymen.

