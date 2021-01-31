Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi Lauds India's COVID-19 Battle; Condemns R-Day Violence

While addressing his Mann Ki Baat programme on January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the violence that broke out on Republic Day in Delhi, Union Budget 2021, India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, President Kovind's addresses at the joint session in Parliament on Friday, and road safety.

While stating that the first month of the year 2021 passed by swiftly, the Prime Minister highlighted the major events that took place in the month including approval of two Coronavirus vaccines, beginning of the world's largest nationwide inoculation drive, celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, 72nd Republic Day celebrations, and tractor rally violence on January 26.

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Highlights

Informing that the tradition of conferring the Padma honour on unsung heroes that was started a few years ago, the Prime Minister urged the citizens of the country to know more about these unsung superheroes and their contribution as it will inspire them greatly. Recalling India's historic win in Australia, PM Modi said that this month, the nation has received good news from the cricket pitch too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Our cricket team, after initial setbacks made a grand comeback, winning the series in Australia. The hard work and teamwork of our players are inspirational."

Recalling the disheartening incidents of the Red Fort violence on January 26, PM Modi said that he was deeply saddened by the insult to the National Flag on 72nd Republic Day in Delhi. He said, "In the midst of all this, in Delhi, on 26 January, the country was very sad to see the insult of the Tricolour. We showed exceptional restraint and courage last year. This year too, we have to prove our resolve by working hard."

Asserting that the beginning of 2021 marks the competition of almost one year of India's battle against the pandemic, PM Narendra Modi said that just as India's fight against Corona became an example, its nationwide vaccination programme too is turning out to be exemplary to the world. "It is a matter of pride for India that it is vaccinating its citizens faster than anywhere else in the world. In just 15 days, over 30 lakh Corona warriors have been vaccinated, whereas advanced countries like the USA took 18 days to get the same and Britain took 36 days," he added.

Stating that the Made in India vaccine is, of course, a symbol of India's self-reliance, PM Modi said that it is also a symbol of "self-pride". He said, "Many people on ManoApp have said that many of their foreign friends message them to thank India for sending vaccines. These days, I too receive similar messages from Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries of the world."

The Prime Minister said, "In this vaccination programme, you must have noticed something more! During the moment of crisis, India is able to serve the world today, since she is capable and self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines. The same thought underpins the Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign. The more India is capable, the more will she serve humanity; correspondingly the world will benefit more!"

Lauding the women pilots of India, the Prime Minister said that a few days ago, 4 women pilots from India took command of a non-stop flight from San Francisco, America to Bangalore. He said, "Travelling more than 10,000 kilometres, this flight ferried more than 250 passengers to India." Speaking about republic Day's parade, PM Modi said that this year, the 2 women officers of the Indian Air Force created a new history. The participation of the women of the country is continuously on the rise, he added.

While speaking about road safety, Narendra Modi said that since the inception of 'FASTag', the wait time has reduced from 7 to 8 minutes to around one and a half to 2 minutes. "This will save approximately Rs 21,000 crore," he added.

He also said that the government is committed to modernising farming and is taking many steps; will continue with its efforts. He concluded his speech by urging citizens to follow all the guidelines, take care of themselves and also save the lives of others.

