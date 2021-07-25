Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi Talks Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19 Protocols And More

Delivering the 79th episode of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about India's win at the Tokyo Olympics, the supreme sacrifice of Kargil martyrs, and the campaign for Independence Day. The Prime Minister urged citizens to cheer for team India that is currently present at the Tokyo Olympics. While talking about the Kargil Vijay Diwas which will be celebrated tomorrow (July 26), PM Modi wished that every citizen reads about the war story.

Highlighting the 75th Independence Day, 'Amrit Mahotsav' that India will soon celebrate, the Prime Minister launched a campaign hoping citizens to sing National Anthem.

"The Union ministry of culture has created a website for the occasion, rashtragaan.in, so that more and more Indians sing the national anthem. With the help of this website, you will be able to record the national anthem by singing it and join the campaign. I hope you will definitely join this unique initiative," he added.

'Amrit Mahotsav'

Explaining what 'Amrit Mahotsav' is, the Prime Minister added that it is not a Government or political initiative but it is a programme for every Indian. Citing the example of freedom fighters, PM Modi said that, 'we have to come together for the development of the country'. 'We have to live for the country, work for the country and in this even small efforts bring big results,' mentioned the Prime Minister.

Vocal for Local- To celebrate National Handloom Day

Stressing upon the importance of handloom products in India, the Prime Minister added that it is a huge way of earning in several parts of India. With the mantra of 'Nation first, always first,' the Prime Minister urged citizens to buy local times. Adding more to the 'vocal of local' PM cited examples of enhancement of Khadi operations with a sale of over 1 crore Rs on a single day.

Continuing his address, this time the Prime Minister presented talents from all around the India including:

Andhra Pradesh's Software engineer Sai Praneeth who provides weather updates especially to the farmers and guides people regarding Dos and Don'ts during floods and heavy rainfall.

Odisha's Isac Munda who has become an 'internet sensation' through his youtube channel where he presents content with the perfect combination of culture and cuisine. Now this YouTuber earns a lot through thousands of videos that he has posted.

IIT Madras alumni team, through their start-up, built a 3-D printed house. While talking on this, the Prime Minister talked about Government initiatives on powerful house-building.

Manipuri farmers cultivating apples in their orchards.

Best from waste- Banana fiber initiative by women in Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Inspiring work is being done in agriculture in Tripura and Manipur.

Sanjay Rana from Chandigarh selling free 'Chole Bhature' to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Prime Minister also talked about ​External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar's visit to Georgia to hand over the Holy Relic of St. Queen Ketevan of Georgia to the Government and people of Georgia. He will also unveil the newly installed statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the city of Tbilisi. The inauguration of the Silat Road Sikh temple in Singapore by the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong who was also wearing a turban was mentioned by the Prime Minister in his Mann ki Baat address.

The Prime Minister concluded his speech by talking about preservation of water and reminded citizens that the COVID-19 scare is still not over.