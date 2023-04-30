Mann Ki Baat: J&K Local Brings 'Vocal For Local' To Life, Shares How PM Modi's Show Helped

‘Mann Ki Baat' has been like worshipping the qualities in others, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation during the 100th episode of the monthly radio show today, April 30. Speaking on the impact of the show on the people, PM conversed with the people who walked a step ahead to bring about change.

Recalling certain campaigns, including "selfie with daughter," "vocal for local," and "swacha bharta," the PM held a telephonic conversation with Manzoor Ahmad, a man from Jammu and Kashmir who had played an instrumental role in mobilising the campaign "Vocal for Local".

Manzoor Ahmad mentioned how he was able to uplift his slate business after being talked about by the PM during one of the episodes of Mann Ki Baat, saying, "It is going very well sir. Ever since you mentioned our Man Ki Baat in Mann ki Baat programme, work has increased a lot since then and employment for others has also increased a lot in this work. Over 200 people are employed, and we aim to employ two hundred more. Farmers also benefited. The tree of two thousand has now become the tree of five thousand. The demand has increased so much. Recognition is also being received."

"Even the farmers who are here, got a lot of benefit from this. They used to sell a tree for 2000, now it has reached 5000. Demand has increased a lot in this since then... and it has also gained its own identity. I have many orders for this, now I am going to expand further in one or two months and cover two to four villages, taking 200 to 250 boys and girls who can be adjusted in this and they can carry on with their livelihood."

Vocal for Local is an initiative of the government of India with the idea to encourage local industry, consume local production, and harness the long-term consequences of rising demand to build up domestic industry and eventually achieve self-sufficiency.

PM @narendramodi expresses his gratitude to the entire AIR team, MyGov, media and especially the people of India for making 'Mann Ki Baat' a resounding success. #MannKiBaat100 pic.twitter.com/loWEYOwjH7 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 30, 2023

Ending the 100th episode of his radio show Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he hoped "what started with Mann Ki Baat will become a new tradition in the country".