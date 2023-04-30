Mann Ki Baat: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Shares How PM Modi Discussed Kashmir Issues

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi congratulated PM Modi for the century episode of Mann Ki Baat and credited him for the increasing inflow of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. People are no longer afraid of hoisting the Indian tricolour, they feel proud to be Indian citizens, she further added.

“Mann Ki Baat has discussed issues about our people because the Prime Minister spoke about his thoughts from the heart and conveyed them to the people. He also appreciated people who worked on the ground. Be it NGOs, artisans… be it about the Tulip garden, Dal lake, Shikara, Kashmiri Saffron. The increasing tourist footfall in Jammu and Kashmir is because of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat,” Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Andrabi said.

‘No longer afraid to hoist tricolour’

Moreover, Dr. Andrabi also spoke about the patriotic fervour among the children in the state and said, “We are fortunate that we and the children in the state feel proud we are people of India. Today when we furl the Indian flag, we are not afraid that some outsider will harm us from outside. We are standing with a nation that was ours and will continue to remain ours,” said Dr Andrabi, who is also a BJP spokesperson.

During the 100th milestone episode of Mann Ki Baat, Republic TV also spoke exclusively to the Sarpanch Of Jammu's Trewa, Balbir Kaur. Notably, PM Modi had spoken about her in one of the past episodes of Mann Ki Baat. Kaur said, “Our responsibility increases further after the appreciation from the Prime Minister. It was important to maintain the trust of the Prime Minister. We have been working day and night for the farmers since the day of the appreciation in the Mann Ki Baat program. We have also worked for creating awareness about the harmful effects of stubble burning. This positively resulted in the income of the farmers because it reduced their labour cost by about 50 percent. The stubborn problem has thus been solved. The wheat is now reaching the farmer’s house and they are happy. PM Narendra Modi, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, and the local Agriculture Commissioner took the initiative in the agriculture sector and thus people are also thanking them. These efforts came together because of the Mann Ki Baat program.”