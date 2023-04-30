Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | MKB Has Birthed Several Campaigns: PM Modi In 100th Episode

Quick links:
After the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on Sunday, PM Modi said, "I thank people across India and the world who have tuned in to MannKiBaat100. Truly humbled by the enthusiasm."
I thank people across India and the world who have tuned in to #MannKiBaat100. Truly humbled by the enthusiasm.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2023
After listening to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Interacting with people and connecting with them can be done only by someone who is large-hearted."
#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, after listening to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat, says, "...Interacting with people and connecting with them can be done only by someone who is large-hearted..." pic.twitter.com/aKILBRlBOO— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded Mann Ki Baat after listening to the 100th episode of the radio programme, saying "Mann Ki Baat has become a social campaign, a mass revolution.
#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after listening to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat, says, "Mann Ki Baat has become a social campaign, a mass revolution..." pic.twitter.com/4AgUgs4YWN— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded PM Modi's 100th Mann Ki Baat episode from New Jersey, saying, "Mann Ki Baat has an enormous impact not because radio is 100 years old. But because there is an emotional connection with the country... Only PM Modi has revived radio in today's age where everybody is trapped in their phones and laptops. There is an emotional connection of the PM with the country. He has a very unique bonding with the people of India."
#LIVE | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauds PM Modi's 100th Mann Ki Baat episode from New Jersey.#MannKiBaat100 #PMModi #MannKiBaat #NarendraModi— Republic (@republic) April 30, 2023
PM Modi said, "I always say that before going on tourism in foreign countries, we should visit at least 15 tourist destinations of our country and these destinations should not be of the state where you live, they should be of any other state outside your state."
PM Modi expressed his gratitude for making Mann Ki Baat a successful programme. "Today, I would also like to thank the colleagues of All India Radio who record this entire program with great patience. I am also thankful to those translators who translate 'Mann Ki Baat' into different regional languages with great speed in a very short time. I also thank the colleagues of Doordarshan and MyGov... I express my gratitude to all the TV channels, and electronic media people across the country, who show 'Mann Ki Baat' without commercial breaks and lastly, I would also like to express my gratitude to those who have held the command of 'Mann Ki Baat'-- the people of India, the people who have faith in India. All this has been possible only because of your inspiration and strength."
Expressing his view at the 100th Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "For me 'Mann Ki Baat' is not just a program, for me, it is a matter of faith, of worship, or Vrat. When people go to worship God, they bring along a Thaal of Prasad. For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' is like a Thaal of Prasad at the feet of God in the form of Janata-Janardan, my people."
"I'm glad that Mann Ki Baat has covered various stories of women empowerment, such as the women of Deora village in Chhattisgarh, tribal women in Tamil Nadu making terracotta cups, and women rejuvenating Vellore Lake. Mann Ki Baat has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups. The mission to re-establish our toy industry began with Mann Ki Baat," PM Modi said.
UNESCO Director-General joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, sends a special message.
Addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "I started the campaign 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' from Haryana itself. The 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign influenced me a lot and I mentioned it in my episode. Soon this 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign became global. The motive of this campaign was to make people understand the importance of daughter in one's life."
PM Modi hails Aatmanirbhar Bharat efforts by citizens, speaks to woman entrepreneur Bijayashanti from Manipur.
#LIVE | PM Modi hails Aatmanirbhar Bharat efforts by citizens, speaks to woman entrepreneur Bijayashanti from Manipur.#MannKiBaat100 #PMModi #MannKiBaat #NarendraModi— Republic (@republic) April 30, 2023
The Prime Minister said, "People from every corner of the country and all age groups joined 'Mann Ki Baat'. Whether it is about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, or the Swachh Bharat movement, love for Khadi or nature, whether it is the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or Amrit Sarovar, any subject with which 'Mann Ki Baat' got associated, turned into a mass movement, and you people have made it so."
PM Modi speaks to Manzoor Ahmed of Jammu & Kashmir, who helped generate employment in the valley by promoting the pencil slate industry.
#LIVE | PM Modi speaks to Manzoor Ahmed of Jammu & Kashmir, who helped generate employment in the valley by promoting the pencil slate industry.#MannKiBaat100 #PMModi #MannKiBaat #NarendraModi— Republic (@republic) April 30, 2023
PM Modi said, "Many times while reading your letters, I got emotional, filled with emotions, got carried away with emotions and then managed to control myself. You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', but I say from the bottom of my heart, in fact, all of you are the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat', our countrymen, who deserve congratulations."
PM Narendra Modi said, "In 2014, after coming to Delhi, I realised that the work functioning is quite different. I used to feel empty and alone in the earlier days. Mann Ki Baat gave me a solution to this problem... Every month I read letters from my countrymen. I never feel that I am away from you... Mann Ki Baat programme is a reflection of 'Mann Ki Baat' of crores of Indians, it is an expression of their feelings."
Addressing the 100th Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "On October 3, 2014, on Vijayadashmi, we started the journey of Mann Ki Baat. We celebrate people's participation in Mann Ki Baat... It feels surreal that we have come for far."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.
#MannKiBaat100 | 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat now #LIVE. #PMModi #MannKiBaat #NarendraModi— Republic (@republic) April 30, 2023
Young Khelo India player Tanu narrates the joy she felt after being named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat.
#MannKiBaat100 | Young Khelo India player Tanu narrates the joy she felt after being named by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat. Republic is rolling #LIVE ahead of the historic 100th episode.#PMModi #MannKiBaat #NarendraModi— Republic (@republic) April 30, 2023
The Government of India will release a special commemorative coin of ₹100 to mark the completion of 100 episodes of the monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on April 30. The coin will only be coined at the Mint for the issue and will have Lion Capital of Ashoka on the front while an image of the microphone on the back. (Read full story)
Ahead of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "It might be called 'Mann Ki Baat' but actually it is 'Jan Jan Ki Baat'. This is about several people in the country who used to work hard without recognition."
#WATCH | Ahead of the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "...It might be called 'Mann Ki Baat' but actually it is 'Jan Jan Ki Baat'. This is about several people in the country who used to work hard without recognition..." pic.twitter.com/nDpJdM16Ej— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 30, 2023
The BJP is going all out to make the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast an "unprecedented" mass outreach programme and will make arrangements at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to it.
The saffron party said that it will make arrangements at around four lakh places across the country for people to hear Modi's address, with party president JP Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a "historic" success.
Lauding PM Modi and Mann Ki Baat, BJP national president JP Nadda said, "Mann Ki Baat reaching 100th episode and its popularity among people indicate that people have appreciated it and PM Modi has contributed towards social causes."
#WATCH | Karnataka | "#MannKiBaat reaching 100th episode and its popularity among people indicate that people have appreciated it and PM Modi has contributed towards social causes," says BJP national president JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/rPVr5K9H8K— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Mann Ki Baat is an iconic feature in itself. I think it's for the first time in the history of our memory that any Head of Govt had chosen to address his countrymen regularly month after month without break. He did so far 100 episodes."
#WATCH | London, UK | Indian community to host special broadcast of 100th episode of #MannKiBaat— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
Union Minister Jitendra Singh says, "Mann Ki Baat is an iconic feature in itself. I think, it's for the first time in the history of our memory that any Head of Govt had chosen to… pic.twitter.com/LlrsxKrtKR
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that she will listen to the 100th Mann Ki Baat from her Lok Sabha constituency. "I’m tuning in from Salon Vidhan Sabha, District Rae Bareli, Lok Sabha Amethi," she said.
I'm tuning in from Salon Vidhan Sabha, District Rae Bareli , Lok Sabha Amethi . Where would you be for #MannKiBaat100 ? Join us as we celebrate this historic journey with @narendramodi ji at 11 AM today 🙏 https://t.co/tmxEsHM1Ro— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 30, 2023
Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Saturday congratulated PM Modi ahead of the 100th Mann Ki Baat episode and stated the radio programme led to many action-oriented initiatives in India. (Read full story)
Speaking to ANI ahead of the 100th Mann Ki Baat episode, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "What started out as a unique, unprecedented, new innovation has suddenly, over a period of time, become a phenomenal outreach program where the Head of Govt, PM Modi communicates & interacts with segments of the population in a direct manner which has a resonance with the audience."
#WATCH | #MannkiBaat100Episode | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "...What started out as a unique, unprecedented, new innovation has suddenly, over a period of time, become a phenomenal outreach program where the Head of Govt, PM Modi communicates & interacts with… pic.twitter.com/3qszYUNBcg— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
Ahead of Mann Ki Baat's 100th episode, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The 100th episode of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program will be aired today at 11.00 am. This program has become a milestone in the world of mass communication. By establishing direct contact with the countrymen through this programme, Modi has not only made them aware of many subjects but has also inspired them."
"Be it the topic of cleanliness, encouraging Covid warriors, inspiring Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Make in India or water conservation, Modiji left political issues and joined public life. He has put his point very effectively on almost every aspect," he added.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi के 'मन की बात' कार्यक्रम का सौवाँ एपिसोड, आज सुबह 11.00 बजे प्रसारित होगा। जनसंवाद की दुनिया में यह कार्यक्रम, एक मील का पत्थर बन चुका है। इस कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से मोदीजी ने देशवासियों से सीधा संपर्क स्थापित करके, उन्हें अनेक विषयों पर न केवल…— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2023
Taking to his Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "PM Narendra Modi Ji's 'Mann Ki Baat' is a platform for democratic expression. Today, this historic program will mark its 100th episode." He said that he will hear the radio programme with BJP leaders and workers in Mumbai.
PM @narendramodi Ji's 'Mann Ki Baat' is a platform for democratic expression. Today, this historic program will mark its 100th episode. I will be listening to it with our leaders and Karyakartas in Mumbai. #MannKiBaat100 https://t.co/xhp2kVP8pY— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2023
Ahead of the historic 100th Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi on Sunday said, "This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys."
Do tune in at 11 AM for #MannKiBaat100. This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys. pic.twitter.com/FL0vCy9P15— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2023
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday asked the citizens to watch Mann Ki Baat's 100th episode. He also said that Mann Ki Baat which started as a monologue, soon became ‘Bharat Ki Baat’. "Once started as a monologue, it soon became ‘Bharat Ki Baat’, a perfect vox populi representing aspirations, ideas and achievements of people of India," he tweeted.
Tune in your radio to witness a historic moment as the 'Mann Ki Baat' episode is going to hit the century mark today. Once started as a monologue, it soon became 'Bharat Ki Baat', a perfect vox populi representing aspirations, ideas and achievements of people of India. 'Mann Ki…— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 30, 2023