Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | MKB Has Birthed Several Campaigns: PM Modi In 100th Episode

On April 30, PM Modi's radio programme-- Mann Ki Baat completed 100 episodes, marking a huge milestone. At the 100th episode, PM Modi spoke on how MKB gave birth to several campaigns. "Whether it is about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao or the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan...any subject with which 'Mann Ki Baat' got associated, turned into a mass movement, and you people have made it so," he said.

Ajay Sharma
Mann Ki Baat
12:08 IST, April 30th 2023
PM Modi 'humbled' by enthusiasm

After the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on Sunday, PM Modi said, "I thank people across India and the world who have tuned in to MannKiBaat100. Truly humbled by the enthusiasm."

 

11:59 IST, April 30th 2023
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Madhya CM Shivraj Chouhan react to 100th Mann Ki Baat

After listening to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Interacting with people and connecting with them can be done only by someone who is large-hearted."

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded Mann Ki Baat after listening to the 100th episode of the radio programme, saying "Mann Ki Baat has become a social campaign, a mass revolution.

11:51 IST, April 30th 2023
PM Modi has unqiue bonding with people of India: EAM S Jaishankar lauds 100th Mann Ki Baat

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded PM Modi's 100th Mann Ki Baat episode from New Jersey, saying, "Mann Ki Baat has an enormous impact not because radio is 100 years old. But because there is an emotional connection with the country... Only PM Modi has revived radio in today's age where everybody is trapped in their phones and laptops. There is an emotional connection of the PM with the country. He has a very unique bonding with the people of India."

11:46 IST, April 30th 2023
PM Modi speaks on tourism in India, urges people to visit at least 15 tourist destinations in country

PM Modi said, "I always say that before going on tourism in foreign countries, we should visit at least 15 tourist destinations of our country and these destinations should not be of the state where you live, they should be of any other state outside your state."

11:41 IST, April 30th 2023
PM Modi expresses gratitude for making Mann Ki Baat a successful programme

PM Modi expressed his gratitude for making Mann Ki Baat a successful programme. "Today, I would also like to thank the colleagues of All India Radio who record this entire program with great patience. I am also thankful to those translators who translate 'Mann Ki Baat' into different regional languages ​​with great speed in a very short time. I also thank the colleagues of Doordarshan and MyGov... I express my gratitude to all the TV channels, and electronic media people across the country, who show 'Mann Ki Baat' without commercial breaks and lastly, I would also like to express my gratitude to those who have held the command of 'Mann Ki Baat'-- the people of India, the people who have faith in India. All this has been possible only because of your inspiration and strength."

11:35 IST, April 30th 2023
For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' is like a Thaal of Prasad: PM Modi

Expressing his view at the 100th Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "For me 'Mann Ki Baat' is not just a program, for me, it is a matter of faith, of worship, or Vrat. When people go to worship God, they bring along a Thaal of Prasad. For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' is like a Thaal of Prasad at the feet of God in the form of Janata-Janardan, my people."

11:31 IST, April 30th 2023
Mann Ki Baat has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields: PM Modi

"I'm glad that Mann Ki Baat has covered various stories of women empowerment, such as the women of Deora village in Chhattisgarh, tribal women in Tamil Nadu making terracotta cups, and women rejuvenating Vellore Lake. Mann Ki Baat has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups. The mission to re-establish our toy industry began with Mann Ki Baat," PM Modi said.

 

11:28 IST, April 30th 2023
UNESCO Director-General joins PM Modi for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

UNESCO Director-General joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, sends a special message.

 

11:26 IST, April 30th 2023
PM Modi speaks on Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign

Addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "I started the campaign 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' from Haryana itself. The 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign influenced me a lot and I mentioned it in my episode. Soon this 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign became global. The motive of this campaign was to make people understand the importance of daughter in one's life."

11:23 IST, April 30th 2023
PM Modi hails Aatmanirbhar Bharat efforts by citizens

PM Modi hails Aatmanirbhar Bharat efforts by citizens, speaks to woman entrepreneur Bijayashanti from Manipur.

 

11:20 IST, April 30th 2023
Any subject with which 'Mann Ki Baat' got associated, turned into a mass movement: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said, "People from every corner of the country and all age groups joined 'Mann Ki Baat'. Whether it is about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, or the Swachh Bharat movement, love for Khadi or nature, whether it is the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or Amrit Sarovar, any subject with which 'Mann Ki Baat' got associated, turned into a mass movement, and you people have made it so."

11:18 IST, April 30th 2023
PM Modi speaks to Manzoor Ahmed of Jammu & Kashmir on 'Vocal for Local'

PM Modi speaks to Manzoor Ahmed of Jammu & Kashmir, who helped generate employment in the valley by promoting the pencil slate industry.

11:15 IST, April 30th 2023
'Many times while reading your letters, I got emotional': PM Modi congratulates countrymen on 100th Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi said, "Many times while reading your letters, I got emotional, filled with emotions, got carried away with emotions and then managed to control myself. You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', but I say from the bottom of my heart, in fact, all of you are the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat', our countrymen, who deserve congratulations."

11:12 IST, April 30th 2023
Mann Ki Baat programme is a reflection of 'Mann Ki Baat' of crores of Indians: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said, "In 2014, after coming to Delhi, I realised that the work functioning is quite different. I used to feel empty and alone in the earlier days. Mann Ki Baat gave me a solution to this problem... Every month I read letters from my countrymen. I never feel that I am away from you... Mann Ki Baat programme is a reflection of 'Mann Ki Baat' of crores of Indians, it is an expression of their feelings."

11:08 IST, April 30th 2023
We celebrate people's participation in Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi

Addressing the 100th Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "On October 3, 2014, on Vijayadashmi, we started the journey of Mann Ki Baat. We celebrate people's participation in Mann Ki Baat... It feels surreal that we have come for far."

11:03 IST, April 30th 2023
PM Narendra Modi addresses 100th Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

 

10:56 IST, April 30th 2023
Young Khelo India player narrates joy she felt after being named by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Young Khelo India player Tanu narrates the joy she felt after being named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat.

 

10:52 IST, April 30th 2023
10:25 IST, April 30th 2023
Govt to release commemorative ₹100 coin to mark completion of 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat

The Government of India will release a special commemorative coin of ₹100 to mark the completion of 100 episodes of the monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on April 30. The coin will only be coined at the Mint for the issue and will have Lion Capital of Ashoka on the front while an image of the microphone on the back. (Read full story)

09:55 IST, April 30th 2023
Uttarakhand CM calls 'Mann Ki Baat' Jan Jan Ki Baat

Ahead of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "It might be called 'Mann Ki Baat' but actually it is 'Jan Jan Ki Baat'. This is about several people in the country who used to work hard without recognition."

09:31 IST, April 30th 2023
BJP targets 4 lakh venues for people to listen to 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

The BJP is going all out to make the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast an "unprecedented" mass outreach programme and will make arrangements at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to it.

The saffron party said that it will make arrangements at around four lakh places across the country for people to hear Modi's address, with party president JP Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a "historic" success.

09:25 IST, April 30th 2023
JP Nadda lauds PM Modi and 'Mann Ki Baat'

Lauding PM Modi and Mann Ki Baat, BJP national president JP Nadda said, "Mann Ki Baat reaching 100th episode and its popularity among people indicate that people have appreciated it and PM Modi has contributed towards social causes."

09:21 IST, April 30th 2023
Union Min Jitendra Singh praises PM Modi ahead of 100th Mann Ki Baat; 'It's for the first time in the history...'

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Mann Ki Baat is an iconic feature in itself. I think it's for the first time in the history of our memory that any Head of Govt had chosen to address his countrymen regularly month after month without break. He did so far 100 episodes."

09:17 IST, April 30th 2023
Union Minister Smriti Irani to listen 100th Mann Ki Baat from Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that she will listen to the 100th Mann Ki Baat from her Lok Sabha constituency. "I’m tuning in from Salon Vidhan Sabha, District Rae Bareli, Lok Sabha Amethi," she said. 

09:06 IST, April 30th 2023
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat ahead of 100th episode

Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Saturday congratulated PM Modi ahead of the 100th Mann Ki Baat episode and stated the radio programme led to many action-oriented initiatives in India. (Read full story)

09:01 IST, April 30th 2023
Mann Ki Baat became a 'phenomenal outreach program': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Speaking to ANI ahead of the 100th Mann Ki Baat episode, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "What started out as a unique, unprecedented, new innovation has suddenly, over a period of time, become a phenomenal outreach program where the Head of Govt, PM Modi communicates & interacts with segments of the population in a direct manner which has a resonance with the audience."

08:58 IST, April 30th 2023
A milestone in the world of mass communication: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Ahead of Mann Ki Baat's 100th episode, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The 100th episode of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program will be aired today at 11.00 am. This program has become a milestone in the world of mass communication. By establishing direct contact with the countrymen through this programme, Modi has not only made them aware of many subjects but has also inspired them."

"Be it the topic of cleanliness, encouraging Covid warriors, inspiring Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Make in India or water conservation, Modiji left political issues and joined public life. He has put his point very effectively on almost every aspect," he added.

08:54 IST, April 30th 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds 'Mann Ki Baat', calls it a platform for democratic expression

Taking to his Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "PM Narendra Modi Ji's 'Mann Ki Baat' is a platform for democratic expression. Today, this historic program will mark its 100th episode." He said that he will hear the radio programme with BJP leaders and workers in Mumbai.

 

08:50 IST, April 30th 2023
'This has been a truly special journey': PM Modi ahead of 100th Mann Ki Baat

Ahead of the historic 100th Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi on Sunday said, "This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys."

08:43 IST, April 30th 2023
'Mann Ki Baat' became ‘Bharat Ki Baat’: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday asked the citizens to watch Mann Ki Baat's 100th episode. He also said that Mann Ki Baat which started as a monologue, soon became ‘Bharat Ki Baat’. "Once started as a monologue, it soon became ‘Bharat Ki Baat’, a perfect vox populi representing aspirations, ideas and achievements of people of India," he tweeted.

 

 

