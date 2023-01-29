Last Updated:

Mann Ki Baat: Millets Firm CEO Thanks PM Modi For Recognition; 'Our Duties Have Increased'

The CEO of Aland Bhootai Millets Producers Company, Rakshita thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising her firm during the Mann Ki Baat address.

Abheet Sajwan
PM Modi addresses nation through Mann Ki Baat

Aland FPO CEO Rashita thanked PM Modi for recognising the firm. Image: ANI, PTI


The Chief Executive Officer of Aland Bhootai Millets Producers Company, Rakshita thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising her firm in his latest address of 'Mann Ki Baat' that was aired on Sunday, January 29 and said that the company's responsibility has increased.

CEO of Aland Farmer Producer Organisation, Rakshita said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising our company (in Mann Ki Baat) today. Our Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) has been incorporated under the central sector scheme for the promotion and formation of 10,000 FPOs. I feel with this our responsibility has increased."

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi highlights millets farming

The first address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat of 2023, aired today, January 29, where the Prime Minister spoke about a lot of crucial issues. One such important issue that was stressed upon in his address was millet farming and the use of products made from it. 

As he spoke about unique farming, PM Modi gave an example of Aland Bhootai Millets Producers Company that is into farming of millets and said, "In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Aland Bhootai millets farmers producer company started working last year under the supervision of Indian Institute of Millet Research. Their khakhra, biscuits, and laddoos are being liked by people."

With a special focus on millets, the Prime Minister said that people all around the world were adopting these small-seeded hardy crops on a large scale and formed a connection of millets with Yoga and fitness.

About PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat is an Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation, every month.

The biggest purpose of the show is to "establish a dialogue with the citizens on issues of day-to-day governance", as per a statement by the Information and Broadcasting Minister in the Rajya Sabha in July 2021.

Interestingly, Mann Ki Baat is India's "first visually enriched radio program."

First Published:
