Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Invokes Vivekananda's Wisdom For Youth-led Progress Of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last Mann Ki Baat radio address of 2019 on Sunday, invoked the wisdom of Swami Vivekananda to put forward a vision of youth-led development of modern India. The PM also touched on topics related to the millennial generation, tourism, the recent solar eclipse, a social empowerment programme in Kashmir, and many more. This was the 60th edition of PM Modi's monthly radio programme.

PM Modi said, "Swami Vivekanand Ji had observed, 'My faith is in the younger generation, the modern generation; out of them will come my workers'. Referring to the youth, he (Vivekanand) had remarked, 'The value of youth can neither be ascertained nor described!' Youth is the most valuable phase, of one’s life. Your life & future entirely depends on the way you utilized your youth."

Youth-led India's progress

The PM said that he has a firm belief that the youth will lead India to a path of progress by harnessing their collective might the upcoming decade. "This generation will play a major role in modernizing India; I feel it beyond any doubt. On the birth anniversary of Vivekanand on the 12th of January, on the occasion of National Youth Day, every young person should give a thought to this responsibility, taking on resolve or the other for this decade."

PM @narendramodi in #MannKiBaat - "आने वाली 12 जनवरी को विवेकानंद जयंती पर, जब देश, युवा-दिवस मना रहा होगा, तब प्रत्येक युवा, इस दशक में, अपने इस दायित्व पर जरुर चिंतन भी करे और इस दशक के लिए अवश्य कोई संकल्प भी ले | "

Calls on citizens to visit Kanyakumari memorial

PM Narendra Modi also highlighted that the ‘Antardhyan’ memorial, the rock in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari where Swami Vivekanand had entered into a meditative state, will be completing 50 years of existence. On this, he called on Indians to visit the site to attain spiritual consciousness. He cited the recent visit by President Kovind to the memorial.

"Kanyakumari exudes a special attraction, nationally as well as for the world. For anyone seeking to experience spiritual consciousness filled with national pride, this has become a centre of pilgrimage, a temple of faith. Swamiji’s Memorial has inspiringly instilled a sense of national pride amongst people, irrespective of their sect, age or class. It has shown the way to realize & follow the mantra, ‘In service of the poorest of the poor’. Whoever visits the place, naturally experiences a surge of inner energy, a sense of positivity; the resolve to contribute something to the country."

He added, "Recently, in connection with the 50 years, our Honourable President paid a visit to the Rock Memorial. And it’s a matter of joy that our Vice President too visited the Desert Festival held in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat for the inauguration. When our Hon’ble President & Vice President are visiting such important tourist destinations in India, it is bound to inspire our countrymen. I urge you too to travel & visit these places."

