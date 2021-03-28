Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi congratulates Mithali Raj for scoring 10,000 international runs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday sent his best wishes to cricketer Mithali Raj, who recently became the first Indian woman to reach 10,000 international runs. PM Modi, while addressing the nation through his latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, congratulated the captain of the Indian women's cricket team for reaching the milestone in international cricket. PM Modi said Mithali Raj has been an inspiration "not just for women cricketers, but also for men" all over the world, adding that the feat couldn't have come on a better occasion than the International Women's Day week. PM Modi also praised the "Nari Shakti" for excelling on the sports field. Besides hailing Mithali, he praised badminton player PV Sindhu for winning the Silver Medal in the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 Tournament.

“In the month of March when we are celebrating Women's Day, many women players secured records and medals in their name. India bagged top position during the ISSF World Cup shooting organised at Delhi. India also topped the gold medals tally,” said PM Modi during his address. READ | PM Modi invites nation to share stories on art & culture for Feb 28 'Mann Ki Baat' episode

Watch his full address here:

Mithali Raj responded by thanking PM Modi for acknowledging her achievements in the latest Mann Ki Baat episode, adding further, she said that "it's a very big honour".

Acknowledgement of milestones achieved in my career from our Hon’ble Prime minister Sri @narendramodi ji is a very big honour for me . ðŸ™ https://t.co/i9GRUq8uCc — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 28, 2021

Raj becomes first player to score 7,000 ODI runs

Mithali Raj joined the exclusive club on March 12 after she became the second woman cricketer in the world to achieve the 10,000-run milestone. England’s Charlotte Edwards, who retired in 2016, was the first woman cricketer to score 10,000 runs in international cricket. Raj achieved the feat in India’s third ODI match against South Africa in Lucknow, where she scored 36 off 50 balls. The skipper reached the 7,000-run milestone in ODI cricket in the next game against South Africa, where she scored 45 runs off 71 balls. Raj became the only female cricketer to reach 7,000 runs in ODI cricket.

Raj, who made her India debut in 1999, has played 10 Test matches, 214 ODI games, and 89 T20Is. The right-handed batter has an average of 51 each in Test and ODI cricket. Raj has seven centuries and 55 half-centuries to her name in ODI cricket. She also has led the women's national team to the final of two ICC World Cups, once in 2005 and another in 2017. She is the first player to captain most matches for India in both the ODI and T20I cricket. Raj retired from T20I cricket in 2019 to focus more on ODIs, hoping to win a World Cup for India in 2022.

(Image Credit: PTI)