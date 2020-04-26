Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Essays On Life's Importance Through Nature's Lens Amid Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained the importance of life through the lens of nature, destruction and culture as he addressed the nation via his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday. In the 64th edition of the programme, PM Modi said that the movement against Coronavirus in India was a people-centric one and said that every Indian was a soldier in the fight against the pandemic. PM Modi spoke about how India was helping countries around the world by supplying them with vital medicines and elaborated about what it meant to the fabric of the country.

PM Modi explains life through nature's lens

PM Modi said that the outlook of life can be learnt from the idea behind the phrase 'Nature, destruction and culture'. The human tendency to remain selfish is natural and that is nature, said PM Modi. But, the tendency to snatch something from others for one's own benefits is called destruction. Above both nature and destruction stands India's culture, said PM Modi and spoke about how India lent a helping to hand to the rest of the world in spite of being plagued by the crisis themselves and how it defined the culture of the country.

