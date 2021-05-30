Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Hails Farmers For 'record Produce' During COVID-19 Crisis

Marking how the second wave of COVID-19 affected every sector of India, PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat' highlighted that even at this time of crisis the agriculture sector reported progress with a record production by farmers. The Prime Minister praised farmers for bravely fighting the pandemic and pointed out that due to their efforts India procured a record produce. The agricultural sector safeguarded itself to a large extent in the time of crisis, said PM Modi.

Prime Minister also said that this time farmers received more rates than MSP for mustard because of record production.

"At many places, farmers have got even more rates than MSP for mustard, it is because of record production. Our nation has been able to provide support to each and every countrymen in this time of crisis," added PM Modi in the 77th edition of Mann ki Baat speech.

Free ration to 80 crore poor people

While praising farmers for their efforts during the pandemic situation, PM Modi added that the Government has also provided full support to ensure that not a single day goes by when the stove is not lit in the house of the poor. Prime Minister continued his speech by mentioning several unique taste production by Indian farmers that have been exported to several parts of India and abroad.

From Agartala, Guwahati to London

Citing certain examples of unique productions that were exported abroad, PM Modi talked about jackfruits of Agartala, and 'Shahi Litchi' of Bihar.

"For example, farmers of Agartala grow good quality of jackfruit, they could be in demand in India and abroad so this time jackfruits from Agartala were brought to Guwahati by rail, from Guwahati these fruits are being exported to London. In this way you must have heard about 'Shahi Lichi' of Bihar which were also sent to London by air," said PM Modi.

In 2018, the government had also given GI tag to the 'Shahi Litchi' so that its identity is strengthened and farmers benefit more.

2 lakhs tonnes of produce ferried by Kisan Rail

Hailing Indian farmers for producing unique tastes, PM Modi further talked about mangoes of Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram that were exported to Delhi and North India via Kisan rail. According to the Prime Minister, hundreds of tonnes of those quality mangoes were delivered for people of North India which also helped farmers to earn more.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister added that vegetables and food grains are getting ferried in different parts of India at a low cost.