Last Updated:

'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi Highlights Importance Of Strengthening Lighthouse Tourism In India

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the importance of strengthening the tourism sector in India, an industry that has suffered the most amid pandemic.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
PM Modi highlights importance of strengthening lighthouse tourism in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the importance of strengthening the tourism sector in India, an industry that has suffered the most amid the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi, in the 75th episode of his radio podcast series Mann Ki Baat, said one “unique aspect” of the sector is lighthouse tourism, adding “the country has been working towards promotion of the zone”. PM Modi said 71 lighthouses have been identified across India to strengthen facilities in order to promote tourism.   

READ | Gurugram man gets a mention in PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat', says 'I was speechless'

“I have talked about various aspects of tourism on multiple occasions during the Mann Ki Baat series, but lighthouses are unique when viewed from the perspective of tourists. Lighthouses have always been the centre of attraction because of their grand design. 71 lighthouses have been identified from all over the country to promote tourism. Museums, amphi-theatre, open-air theatre, cafeteria, children’s park, eco-friendly cottages will be prepared in these lighthouses according to their capacity,” PM Modi said. 

READ | PM Modi highlights sacrifices of freedom fighters during 75th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi had spoken about the development of tourism facilities near lighthouse complexes in one of his speeches at the Maritime India Summit earlier this month. While reminding the listeners about his speech, PM Modi thanked one “Guruprasadh Ji” from Chennai for taking interest in his request and sharing images of his visits to lighthouses in Tamil Nadu.

READ | Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi congratulates Mithali Raj for scoring 10,000 international runs

'Unique lighthouse in Gujarat'

PM Modi also mentioned a “unique lighthouse” in the latest episode of his Mann Ki Baat. The prime minister talked about a lighthouse situated in Gujarat’s Jhinjhuvada town. PM Modi said the unique feature about the lighthouse is that it now stands tall about 100 kilometres away from the coastline. “Some rocks in the village suggest the presence of a very busy port in the area centuries ago, meaning the coastline was up to Jhinjhuvada before,” PM Modi added. 

PM Modi further appreciated the efforts of lighthouse keepers for doing their duties “diligently”. PM Modi remembered all those lighthouse keepers who died while performing their duties during the tragic Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004. 

Listen to his full address here: 

(Image Credit: PTI/Unsplash)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND