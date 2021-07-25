Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Highlights Innovations, Urges To Focus On Incubation Centers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme, 'Mann ki Baat'. During the 79th edition of the popular radio show, the PM highlighted several innovations such as 3D printing technology and said that attempts are being made in the country to ensure that these projects work as incubation centres.

"Friends, today an attempt is being made in the country to ensure that these projects work as incubation centres. Through this, our planners, architects, engineers and students will know of new technology and experiment with them too," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi informs how 3D printing technology works in construction

PM Modi hailed IIT alumni whose start-up manufactures 3D printed houses. Explaining how this technology works, PM said a three-dimensional design is fed in a 3D printer and then the 3D structure is fabricated layer by layer. "You will be happy to know that many experiments of this kind are being done throughout the country," he said.

Prime Minister talks about Light House Projects

He also said that, unlike years back, the advancement in technology now assists fast-paced construction. "Some time ago we had launched a Global Housing Technology Challenge to invite such innovative companies from all over the world. This is a unique attempt of its kind in the country; hence we gave it the name Light House Projects. For now, work on Light House Projects is on at a fast pace at six different locations in the country," PM Modi said.

The modern technology used in these Light House Projects reduces the duration of construction and are more durable and economical, the Prime Minister reiterated in his Mann ki Baat address.

Earlier this month, PM Modi took stock of the Light House projects across the country using drones. The Light House projects were launched on January 1, 2021, to complete housing projects faster using cutting edge technology.

PM praises the unique initiative in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

PM Narendra Modi also praised the unique initiative in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, where women are being trained to manufacture fibre from banana stems. Mentioning that banana fibre is like jute or flax, the PM said that it can be used to make mats, handbags, and rugs. "Through this, the utilisation of crop waste started, on the other hand, our sisters and daughters living in the village acquired another source of income. Through this work of banana fibre, a woman from the area earns Rs 400-600 per day," he said.